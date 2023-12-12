New Article: Miss Nicaragua Pageant Director Steps Down Amid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Karen Celebertti, the director of the Miss Nicaragua pageant, has announced her retirement from the organization. This announcement comes just nine days after Celebertti and her family were accused by the police of “conspiracy” and other crimes. The accusations have rocked the nation and sparked a wave of speculation.

Although the exact reasons behind Celebertti’s retirement remain unclear, her statement on X (formerly Twitter) hinted at a desire for new opportunities. “The time has come for my retirement,” she wrote. “I know that there will always be more opportunities for us.” These words signal a shift of focus for Celebertti and possibly indicate a desire to distance herself from the recent controversy.

The Miss Nicaragua pageant reached an unexpected climax earlier this year when Sheynnis Palacios, Nicaragua’s contestant, was crowned Miss Universe. Palacios became a symbol of hope for opponents of the Nicaraguan regime, despite not making any overtly political statements during or after the competition. It was revealed, however, that she had participated in mass street protests against President Daniel Ortega’s government in 2018.

The government’s reaction to Palacios’s victory was telling. Street celebrations erupted, causing unease within the government who has tightly controlled public gatherings since the 2018 unrest. Notably, a congratulatory message from the government lacked the customary signatures of Ortega and Rosario Murillo, his wife and vice-president. Murillo later appeared on air, making allegations of “coup plotters” planning “manufactured provocations” in the name of celebrating Miss Universe.

The situation escalated further when a TikToker who defended Palacios against official criticism was detained by the government. Additionally, two artists were forced to erase a mural they had started in honor of Palacios in the city of Estelí. These actions suggest that the government feels threatened by the newfound popularity and support for Palacios.

In a recent development, immigration authorities prevented Celebertti and her daughter Luciana from re-entering Nicaragua following their attendance at Palacios’s coronation and a subsequent trip to Mexico. Furthermore, the police reportedly raided Celebertti’s home in Managua and arrested her husband, Martín Argüello, and their son, Bernardo. The authorities have accused the entire Argüello Celebertti family of treason, conspiracy, and “organized crime” without confirming the arrests.

Celebertti’s statement upon her retirement does not directly address these accusations. Instead, she reflects on her 23-year-long dedication to the pageant and describes Nicaragua’s victory at Miss Universe as a collective achievement for all Nicaraguans, free from political divisions.

Meanwhile, Palacios has not returned to Nicaragua since her triumph. However, she recently revealed to a reporter that she is preparing to come back home. As questions mount and tensions continue to rise, the future of the Miss Nicaragua pageant remains uncertain.

