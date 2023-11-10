An Ancient Miracle Rediscovered: The Resurgence of Silphium in Turkey

A plant that was believed to have vanished from the face of the Earth nearly two thousand years ago has been rediscovered in the mountains of Turkey. Silphium, a golden-flowered plant once revered by the Ancient Greeks, Romans, and Egyptians, was thought to have gone extinct, but a professor from Istanbul University may have found a surviving botanical ancestor.

Silphium, also known as silphion, was highly sought after in the Mediterranean even before the rise of ancient civilizations. It was crushed, roasted, sautéed, and boiled for medicinal purposes, as a food source, and even for contraception. Historical accounts document its immense value, with Julius Caesar’s Rome stockpiling more than a thousand pounds of silphium alongside gold in its imperial treasures.

But the plant disappeared from the ancient world. Roman chronicler Pliny the Elder recorded the last known sighting of silphium, mentioning a single stalk given to Emperor Nero. The extinction of silphium became the first documented extinction of a species, plant, or animal in history.

Throughout the Middle Ages, explorers searched for the elusive plant across three continents, but their efforts proved futile. Silphium seemed to be lost forever until now.

Researcher Mahmut Miski, a specialist in pharmacognosy at Istanbul University, believes he has rediscovered the plant. Although the Ferula Drudeana he found grows nearly a thousand miles away from its original habitat, Miski noticed striking similarities between the modern plant and the descriptions found in ancient texts and images on Ancient Greek coins depicting silphium.

The Ferula Drudeana shares the same thick branching root and yellow flowers as silphium. Furthermore, both plants possess powerful medicinal properties. Miski discovered that Ferula Drudeana contains anticancer compounds and anti-inflammatory agents similar to those known to exist in silphium.

Miski’s observations are backed by evidence from two locations in Turkey, including Cappadocia, which were once inhabited by Ancient Greeks. Analysis of Ferula Drudeana revealed the presence of thirty secondary metabolites with potential medical applications. Miski believes that further investigation will unveil numerous previously unidentified compounds with significant therapeutic potential.

Notably, caretakers of the plants on Mount Hasan informed Miski that sheep and goats were fond of the leaves, a characteristic mentioned in Pliny’s ancient records of silphium.

While the precise reason for silphium’s disappearance remains a mystery, Miski’s discovery offers a glimmer of hope for resurrecting the ancient miracle. The resilient survival of Ferula Drudeana presents an opportunity to rediscover and harness the medicinal properties that made silphium a legendary plant of the past. With ongoing research and exploration, we may witness the revival of an ancient botanical wonder that has captivated civilizations throughout history.