“Unprecedented Achievement”: Remarkable Journey of a 70-Year-Old Mother

A 70-year-old woman in Uganda has defied all odds and given birth to twins, making her one of the world’s oldest new mothers. Safina Namukwaya, who had been undergoing fertility treatment, underwent a C-section at a hospital in Kampala to deliver a baby boy and girl.

Utilizing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment with a donor egg and her partner’s sperm, Namukwaya’s incredible journey has been described as an “extraordinary achievement” by Dr. Edward Tamale Sali. The twins were born prematurely at 31 weeks but are reported to be in good health.

Namukwaya’s story is particularly significant, as she is the oldest woman to have a successful birth at the specialized fertility hospital in Kampala. The facility focuses on assisting couples struggling with fertility issues, providing medical support and treatments like IVF.

Having faced criticism and societal pressure in her rural community for her inability to conceive, Namukwaya now celebrates the miracle of motherhood. She first became a mother in her late 60s, also through the help of IVF treatment at the same hospital.

Tragically, Namukwaya’s husband passed away in 1992, and she found love again in 1996. However, she expressed her disappointment at her partner’s absence during her hospital stay, speculating that he may be displeased by the news of twins.

While this may seem like an extraordinary feat, Namukwaya is not the first older woman to experience motherhood through IVF treatment. In 2019, a 73-year-old woman from southern India gave birth to twin girls, showcasing the potential of modern medical advancements.

Namukwaya’s journey is awe-inspiring and challenges societal norms surrounding age and motherhood. It serves as a reminder that with advancements in medical technology and support, the possibilities for starting a family are expanding for individuals around the world.

Sources:

– Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Centre (URL: https://www.whift.org/)

– Bukedde 1 (URL: https://www.bukedde.co.ug/)