Minnesota’s Somali Community Joins Forces to Aid Flood-Devastated Homeland

A united front has emerged within Minnesota’s Somali community as they mobilize to provide support to their flood-devastated homeland. Recent heavy rains and floods have wreaked havoc in several regions, resulting in the loss of almost 100 lives and displacing around 700,000 people since October.

Responding to the pressing need for assistance, a dedicated local emergency flood relief committee has been established. Comprised of esteemed faith leaders, community members, and elders, this committee has swiftly sprung into action. Their primary objective is to raise a staggering $1 million before the end of this year. Collaborating closely with the Humanitarian African Relief Organization (HARO), a well-regarded Minneapolis-based nonprofit, they are leaving no stone unturned in their mission to alleviate suffering and spread awareness about the dire conditions in their East African nation.

The significance of this initiative cannot be understated. Nearly every individual within Minnesota’s Somali community has a personal connection to the affected areas in their homeland. Abdisamad Nur Bidar, the chairman of the committee, resonates deeply with the distressing situation in Somalia, affirming that he and his fellow volunteers are driven by their deep-rooted desire to aid their people back home.

