New article title: Security Cabinet Vote: Allocating Tax Funds to PA, Omitting Gaza

In a crucial decision made by the security cabinet, it has been agreed to transfer frozen tax funds to the Palestinian Authority (PA), but withhold the funds designated for Gaza. This resolution marks the end of a standoff between government ministers regarding the allocation of these funds.

The decision to transfer the funds to the PA was backed by security chiefs and received support from Washington. They believed that providing these funds to the PA would strengthen its position in the West Bank as a more moderate force against extremists.

Instead of using quotes, it can be stated that the move was made to ensure the financial stability of the PA and to prevent the exacerbation of tensions in the West Bank region.

As a result of this decision, Israel will no longer have contact with Gaza. Palestinian workers from Gaza who were previously employed in Israel will be returned to Gaza, and no new Palestinian workers from Gaza will be allowed to enter Israel. The exact number of Gazan laborers currently being held by the IDF is unknown, and it remains unclear how the government plans to repatriate them to Gaza, as all crossings between Israel and the Strip are closed due to the ongoing conflict.

It has been reported that around $100 million will be withheld to offset the PA’s transfers to Gaza. These funds were intended for important purposes such as electricity and water in Gaza, medical treatment for Gazans in Israel and the West Bank, and salaries for Fatah officials in the Strip.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed his belief that the Palestinian Authority should eventually take over governance in the Gaza Strip after Hamas is eliminated. The United States has also requested that Israel release the Palestinian tax funds.

The decision made by the security cabinet contradicted a previous call from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to freeze the transfer of customs duties collected by Israel. Smotrich accused the PA of supporting a massacre carried out by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7. However, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant disagreed and argued that it was in Israel’s best interest to immediately transfer the funds to the PA.

The monthly transfers of funds make up nearly 65% of the Palestinian annual budget, as Israel is responsible for collecting customs duties and other tax revenues on behalf of the PA. Deductions have been made in the past due to legislation allowing Israel to offset the PA’s payments to terrorists and their families. However, it is important to note that the PA is facing a severe financial crisis.

The PA’s response to the Hamas onslaught on October 7 has been heavily criticized, with many accusing them of failing to condemn the attack. Instead, they have made general statements about protecting civilians on both sides while strongly denouncing Israel’s military offensive.

Despite strained relations, Israel and the PA continue to cooperate on security matters. This cooperation has been credited with preventing acts of terror. Various international entities, including the Shin Bet, Washington, and the EU, have warned that the situation in the West Bank is fragile and could potentially escalate into violence.

In July, the security cabinet approved measures to support the PA. Included in these measures was the creation of a new industrial zone near Hebron and the extension of hours at the Allenby border crossing with Jordan.

