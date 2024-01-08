Ministers to Discuss Post Office Horizon Scandal, Seeking Justice for Convicted Sub-Postmasters

The Post Office Horizon scandal, which saw hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongfully convicted of false accounting, theft, and fraud, is set to be addressed by government ministers. Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Minister for the Post Office Kevin Hollinrake will meet to consider ways of clearing the names of those affected by the scandal.

The scandal involves faulty software, which led to the wrongful conviction of more than 700 branch managers. While the issue has been known for some time, it was brought back into the spotlight by a recent ITV drama. Former minister Sir David Davis has called for a “mass appeal” against the convictions, highlighting the fact that all the cases relied on the false premise that only postmasters and mistresses could access their computers.

The Post Office, as the prosecutor in these cases, faces significant criticism for its role in the scandal. Some sub-postmasters were sent to prison, while others suffered financial ruin. Tracy Felsted, who was wrongly convicted at the age of 19, stressed the need to expedite the process of helping former sub-postmasters, but also cautioned against a blanket exoneration to ensure that legitimate convictions are not overturned.

Many victims of the scandal are still fighting to have their convictions overturned and to obtain full compensation for the financial losses they endured due to the Horizon accounting software. Despite being described as the most extensive miscarriage of justice in British history, fewer than 100 people have had their convictions quashed, prompting calls for a comprehensive review.

A petition calling for the former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells to lose her CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) over the scandal has garnered over one million signatures. Victims of the scandal, including Tracy Felsted and Janet Skinner, another wrongfully convicted sub-postmistress, have demanded accountability from Vennells, urging her to return her CBE.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed support for finding ways to right the wrongs suffered by the victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal. The recent ITV drama has reignited public anger, leading to the advancement of the meeting between Chalk and Hollinrake to address the issue. Concerns have been raised about the slow pace of overturning convictions and compensating the victims, prompting the involvement of government lawyers to explore mechanisms for expediting the process.

As part of the review, the government is considering removing the Post Office from its role in the appeal process and potentially involving the Crown Prosecution Service and independent lawyers instead. Members of Parliament, including Kevan Jones and Sir David Davis, are also striving to have the issue raised in the House of Commons. A public inquiry into the scandal is currently underway, aiming to uncover the truth behind the wrongful convictions and provide justice for those affected.

