45 Ministerial Nominees Confirmed by Senate, 3 Denied Confirmation Due to Security Reports

In a week-long screening process, the Senate confirmed the nominations of 45 ministerial candidates put forward by President Bola Tinubu, while denying confirmation to three nominees due to security reports or pending security checks. The three individuals who were not confirmed are the former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Senator Abubakar Danladi, and Stella Okotete from Delta State. Despite petitions that were submitted against their nominations, security reports played a key role in the Senate’s decision to deny their confirmation.

On the other hand, several prominent individuals were successfully confirmed as ministers. This includes Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, Dave Umahi, the former Governor of Ebonyi State, Festus Keyamo SAN, a former Minister of State, Labour and Employment, and Lateef Fagbemi SAN. The confirmation of these individuals, among others, highlights the diverse range of experience and expertise that the President sought in his ministerial appointments.

One notable aspect of the confirmed candidates is the regional distribution. The North-West and South-West regions each have nine ministers-designate, followed by the North-Central with eight, South-South and North-East with seven each, and the South-East with five. This distribution ensures that representation is balanced across the regions of the country.

Even though some nominees faced opposition and controversy, such as claims that Bunmi Tunji-Ojo allegedly forged his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate, the Senate stood behind him and dismissed the media reports as political intrigues. This demonstrates the Senate’s commitment to thoroughly evaluating each candidate and making informed decisions.

Overall, the confirmation process reflects the Senate’s responsibility to carefully consider the nominations and balance the need for national security with the desire to appoint qualified individuals who can contribute effectively to the development and governance of Nigeria. With the President now receiving the list of confirmed nominees, the country can expect to see the new Cabinet taking shape in the near future.