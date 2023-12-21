Government Abandons Salary Threshold Increase for Family Visa

The UK government has backtracked on its plan to raise the salary requirement for British citizens seeking to bring family members to the country on a visa. Initially, it was announced that the threshold would increase from £18,600 to £38,700 next spring as part of an effort to reduce legal migration. However, in a recent development, the government has revised its decision and will now set the initial threshold at £29,000, with further increases to follow at unspecified dates.

This change has sparked criticism from the Labour Party, with Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper accusing the government of a lack of proper consultation and highlighting the perceived chaos within the ruling Conservative Party. The government has been under pressure to tighten controls on legal migration due to record levels of people coming to the UK in 2022. Official estimates reveal that net migration reached a record high of 745,000 last year.

In response to a written parliamentary question, Home Office minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom confirmed the change in plans. The threshold will now rise to £29,000 in the spring and gradually increase in incremental stages to provide predictability. The ultimate goal is for the threshold to reach £34,500 and then £38,700, although no dates have been specified for these increases.

The Home Office has clarified that individuals who wish to renew a family visa will be exempt from meeting the new earnings threshold. Those who already hold a family visa under the five-year partner route or submit their applications before the threshold is raised will continue to be assessed based on the current income level.

The Liberal Democrats have criticized the initially proposed £38,700 threshold, deeming it “unworkable.” Alistair Carmichael, the party’s home affairs spokesman, characterized the plan as a hastily implemented measure aimed at appeasing hardline members within the Conservative Party. Carmichael called for greater transparency and urged the government to release the advice from the Treasury and the Office for Budget Responsibility regarding the economic impact of these changes.

As the government navigates this issue, it is essential to consider the input of experts and collaborate with politicians to make informed decisions. Furthermore, it is crucial to ensure that any policy changes are viable and take into account the potential effects on the economy and society as a whole.

