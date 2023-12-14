Government Overhaul in Japan amidst Scandal Casts Doubt on Trust

A scandal involving allegations of unreported kickbacks from ruling party fundraising has rocked the Japanese government, leading to the resignation of several key ministers and raising questions about trust in the nation’s leadership.

The scandal has forced Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to revamp his government as he grapples with the fallout. One of the ministers to resign is Hirokazu Matsuno, who served as Chief Cabinet Secretary and was a close ally of Kishida. Matsuno’s resignation came after Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura also stepped down.

The corruption scandal has also implicated Internal Affairs Minister Junji Suzuki and Agriculture Minister Ichiro Miyashita, who have both announced their resignations. Additionally, five deputy ministers are expected to be let go. All of these ministers belong to the so-called Abe faction, named after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is the largest and most powerful faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Japanese prosecutors have initiated a criminal investigation into the Abe faction over allegations that it received approximately 500 million yen ($3.5 million) in fundraising proceeds that went missing from party accounts.

The scandal has shaken public trust in politics, prompting Matsuno to state at a press conference, “In light of the various allegations made regarding political funds…I have submitted my resignation.” Yoshimasa Hayashi, the former foreign minister, will fill the vacant position.

Prime Minister Kishida expressed regret over the deepening political distrust caused by the scandal and pledged to take urgent steps to address the issues surrounding political funds. He aims to restore the public’s trust in the LDP and tackle the fallout from the scandal head-on.

As investigations progress, lawmakers’ offices may be searched for evidence, and other LDP factions, including one previously led by Kishida, could come under scrutiny.

The scandal has taken a toll on public support for Kishida, with recent polls indicating a drop to around 23 percent, the lowest since he assumed office in October 2021. Support for the LDP has also declined.

Opposition groups, led by the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDPJ) of Japan, made an unsuccessful attempt to pass a no-confidence motion against Kishida. The CDPJ leader criticized the LDP, stating, “The LDP has no self-cleansing ability…It is questionable if they can choose anyone who is not involved in slush funds.”

While most senior figures implicated in the scandal have remained silent, Vice Defence Minister Hiroyuki Miyazawa revealed that he was told by the Abe faction that it was acceptable not to record his first kickbacks in the funds’ records. Miyazawa claimed that this was a longstanding practice and believed it to be legal. However, he felt compelled to speak out, despite being ordered to keep quiet. The amount he accepted was reportedly 1.4 million yen ($9,800).

Collecting proceeds from party events and providing kickbacks to lawmakers is not illegal in Japan if properly recorded under the political funds law. However, failure to report such payments carries a penalty of up to five years in prison. Prosecution is challenging as it requires evidence of a specific instruction to conceal the transfers.

