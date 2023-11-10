Expanding Perspectives: The Unforeseen Paths of Political Nominations

In a surprising turn of events, Dr. Maryam Shetty’s name has been withdrawn from the list of ministerial nominees by President Bola Tinubu. While many may perceive this decision as a setback, Shetty prefers to view it as a significant moment in Nigeria’s political landscape, highlighting the dynamic nature of life and the ever-changing course of events.

Shetty expresses her deep appreciation for being nominated and recognizes it as a validation of her capabilities, a testament to her vision, and a reflection of the country’s readiness to embrace more inclusive representation by appointing young women from traditionally conservative regions to positions of influence and power.

The sudden replacement of Shetty’s name with that of Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, also from Kano, raises questions about the reasons behind the decision. However, at present, no official explanation has been provided.

Instead of dwelling on the reasons for her withdrawal, Shetty turns to her faith as a devout Muslim to guide her understanding of the situation. She views this turn of events as the divine will of Allah, believing that power is granted as and when He wishes, with His plans always superior to our own.

