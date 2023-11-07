Israel Considers Saudi Arabia’s Demand for Nuclear Power Plant in US-Brokered Deal

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close confidant of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has indicated that Israel may be open to the possibility of acquiescing to Saudi Arabia’s reported demand to build a civil nuclear power plant, as part of a US-brokered normalization deal with Jerusalem.

In an interview with PBS, Dermer discussed the distinction between pursuing nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and nuclear weapons. While Israel maintains a policy of ambiguity regarding its own nuclear capabilities, Dermer made it clear that Israel opposes any country in the region arming itself with nuclear weapons. However, he did not revisit the issue of enrichment specifically, which is a key component of nuclear weapons programs.

Enriching uranium locally lifts several restrictions on the path to developing nuclear weapons or weaponizing a civilian nuclear program. Currently, the only Middle Eastern countries that enrich uranium are Iran and Israel. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied having nuclear weapons.

Dermer also emphasized the potential impact of an Israeli-Saudi peace agreement, stating that it could be a game-changer for the region and the world. However, his comments drew criticism from Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, who accused Dermer of endangering Israel’s security.

While the Prime Minister’s Office clarified that Israel did not agree to a nuclear program of any neighboring countries, a source close to Netanyahu appeared to confirm that Israel does not rule out the possibility. The source highlighted the need for American monitoring, involvement, and a clear position from Israel regarding the matter.

Saudi Arabia has reportedly set three conditions for signing a normalization agreement with Israel, including access to advanced American defense technology, a defense alliance with the United States, and approval for the development of nuclear power for civilian purposes monitored by the US.

Any potential treaty between the US and Saudi Arabia would require significant support from the Senate. However, with dividing opinions on both sides of the aisle, the likelihood of such a treaty garnering the necessary two-thirds majority remains uncertain.

Overall, the possibility of Israel considering Saudi Arabia’s demand for a nuclear power plant highlights the complexities and potential consequences involved in brokering a normalization deal between the two countries.