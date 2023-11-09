Israeli Business Tycoon Beny Steinmetz Detained in Cyprus on Romanian Arrest Warrant

Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz has been detained in Cyprus on a Romanian-issued arrest warrant, according to a spokesperson for Steinmetz. The arrest is linked to a case dating back several years, which involves allegations of illegally securing land rights in Romania. This is not the first time Steinmetz has faced arrest as a result of the Romanian warrant, but he has previously been cleared in other European countries.

Steinmetz is expected to appear before a Cypriot court later this week. The order for his detention was issued by a magistrate in Larnaca on September 1, pending the translation of the warrant, but it does not reflect the merits of the case.

The Israeli businessman was taken into custody upon his arrival at Larnaca airport on Thursday. It is worth noting that the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the Romanian authorities had already been canceled in various European countries, including Greece and Italy. However, Steinmetz’s spokesperson emphasized that he welcomes the opportunity to prove his innocence against Romania’s notorious reputation for its disregard of human rights.

While authorities in Cyprus have refrained from commenting on the extradition requests, Steinmetz remains involved in a separate legal battle in Switzerland. He has recently been found guilty of corruption in a case revolving around exploration permits for iron ore deposits in Guinea.

The detention of Beny Steinmetz highlights the ongoing legal challenges faced by the Israeli billionaire. As he prepares to make his case before the Cypriot court, the outcome will not only shape his personal fate but also serve as a test of Romania’s commitment to upholding human rights.