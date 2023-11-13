Typhoon Koinu Ravages Taiwan: Millions Affected, Little Loss

TAITUNG, Taiwan – On its path through Taiwan, Typhoon Koinu unleashed torrential rain and powerful winds, resulting in canceled work and disrupted classes for millions across the island. Although the typhoon caused 190 injuries, there were no reported deaths.

Named after the Japanese word for “puppy,” Koinu made landfall in Taiwan’s Hengchun peninsula as a category four typhoon, boasting winds reaching up to 252kph (156mph). However, as it moves further into the Taiwan Strait, it is projected to weaken before reaching China’s Guangdong province, according to Tropical Storm Risk.

The most severe rainfall is concentrated in the sparsely populated mountainous regions of Pingtung county, as well as the eastern coast counties of Taitung and Hualien. Nevertheless, the typhoon will also impact Kaohsiung, a significant port city in the south.

As a precaution, most cities and counties in Taiwan declared a day off work and school, with the exception of the capital, Taipei, which remains unaffected and fully operational.

The total number of casualties reported by Taiwan’s fire department stands at 190 injuries, with minimal damage to buildings. In response to the typhoon, domestic airlines UNI Air and Mandarin Airlines canceled the majority of their flights for the day, alongside the suspension of ferry services to outlying islands.

Moreover, 42 international flights were also canceled, as stated by the transport ministry. Nevertheless, the high-speed rail connection between northern and southern Taiwan remains unaffected.

Frequently Asked Questions

Sources: reuters.com