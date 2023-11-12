Millions of Ukrainian Children Continue Education Amidst Conflict

Despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, millions of children in the country have returned to school for the new academic year. This year, approximately 4 million children went back to primary and secondary schools, according to the country’s education ministry.

While the conflict has forced many students to resort to online learning, about a third of children enrolled in Ukraine are attending in-person classes. This decision was made by individual schools, taking into account the preferences of parents. One such parent, Kateryna Pylypenko, expressed her desire for her two sons, ages 6 and 14, to have a school experience as close to normal as possible, despite the risks involved.

The war has had a devastating impact on the lives of Ukrainian children. Official data shows that since the invasion began in February 2022, 503 children have been killed, 1,117 wounded, and more than 1,100 remain missing. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of children have been forcibly displaced, while many others are living abroad as refugees. The conflict has not only resulted in physical harm but has also taken a toll on the mental well-being of children, causing them to struggle with mental health issues and fall behind in their education.

The challenges faced by Ukrainian children in accessing quality education have led to criminal investigations into Russia’s alleged crimes against children in Ukraine. Ukrainian prosecutors have opened over 3,000 cases, including dozens related to torture. These allegations have been vehemently denied by Moscow.

Unfortunately, due to the Russian occupation of certain areas, it is difficult to estimate the full extent of the impact of the conflict on children’s education. Ukrainian authorities have limited information about the number of children living in these occupied territories.

As Ukrainian children bravely continue their education amidst the conflict, it is crucial for the international community to support their well-being, access to education, and future prospects. Organizations like UNICEF are working tirelessly to provide assistance and address the challenges faced by these young students.

