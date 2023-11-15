The Long Road Ahead: Evaluating Ukraine’s Counteroffensive

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in its ongoing conflict with Russia has experienced a shift in sentiment among U.S. officials. Initially met with excitement, the slow progress and limited gains have left some questioning whether they should have heeded the advice of Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley. In November, Milley suggested that given Ukraine’s strong military position and the upcoming winter season, it might be an opportune time to consider peace talks. Administration officials were quick to downplay his comments, assuring their Ukrainian counterparts that they did not reflect the White House’s true sentiments.

However, recent remarks from Milley demonstrate an underlying sense of validation. He acknowledges that achieving Ukraine’s goal of becoming a free and sovereign nation with its territory intact will require significant time and effort. While military means may not be the sole solution, diplomatic negotiations could potentially contribute to reaching these objectives. The realities of the counteroffensive have become apparent in Washington, with Ukraine’s strategic tactics, Russia’s entrenched positions, and the multi-front nature of the conflict leading to slow advances. This has pushed the possibility of a breakthrough further into the future.

Although the U.S. continues to support Ukraine’s fight, there is a growing recognition that an earlier window for peace talks may have been missed. However, it is widely believed that Russia has never shown genuine interest in negotiations since the war began. Despite this hindsight, there is no indication that the counteroffensive was a mistaken move, especially considering Ukraine’s unwavering support from the West and its remarkable successes throughout the conflict. Nevertheless, the sentiment remains: “Milley had a point.”

As the administration grapples with the evolving situation, questions arise around the long-term strategy. If the United States acknowledges that a perpetual engagement is not sustainable, then what alternatives are available? It is essential to note that discussions about peace between Kyiv and Moscow have taken place in the past, and Ukraine managed to recapture lost territory last year. Additionally, allies at the recent NATO summit expressed commitment to Ukraine’s defense in the long run. The timing of pushing for negotiations before the counteroffensive commenced would have been politically challenging for the administration.

Behind closed doors, the administration’s outlook appears more pessimistic than publicly stated. Recent revelations from the U.S. intelligence community suggest that the Ukrainian operation may fail to achieve a critical goal: reaching the city of Melitopol in the southeastern region. Retaking Melitopol, a vital logistics hub for Russia, is crucial to Ukraine’s overall strategy of cutting off Moscow’s land bridge to Crimea and other occupied territories along the Sea of Azov.

Even top military officials, such as Gen. James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces Europe and Africa, acknowledge the challenges faced by Ukraine in its current operations. The heavily mined fields present numerous obstacles, with Ukrainian forces encountering an average of five to six mines per square meter. Progress is being made, albeit slowly, as slow progress is still preferable to other alternatives in heavily fortified and defended territories.

Despite the difficulties, the administration shows no signs of shifting its course. President Joe Biden has consistently emphasized that decisions regarding a negotiated settlement to the conflict lie with Ukraine and President Zelenskyy. The principle of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine” remains at the forefront, with a commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

