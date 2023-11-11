In a recent incident, military forces from Russia unintentionally dropped an aerial bomb on the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast. The bomb was intended to target the Ukrainian-held right bank of the Dnipro River but, due to a failed launch, ended up causing damage and casualties in residential areas, as reported by spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk from Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command.

The spokesperson emphasized that Russia is making false accusations by attempting to blame the Ukrainian military for the attack. Preliminary information suggests that there are casualties among the local population and several apartment buildings have been damaged. This accidental airstrike has sparked further tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Eyewitness reports reveal that three planes were seen flying from the Crimea towards Nova Kakhovka in the morning. Journalist Oleh Baturin confirmed this, stating that one of the witnesses saw three planes, and one of the bombs fell on Nova Kakhovka.

Footage of the aftermath, shared by the local Telegram channel Nova Kakhovka/Novosti, highlights the extensive damage to residential buildings caused by the accidental bombing.

Unfortunately, this incident is not an isolated event. Over the past day, Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast have resulted in injuries to six residents and the tragic death of a child, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

It is crucial to stay informed about the ongoing clashes between Russia and Ukraine. Supporting independent news sources, such as the Kyiv Independent, can help ensure accurate and locally-sourced information during these challenging times.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What caused the accidental aerial bombing in Nova Kakhovka?

The accidental aerial bombing in Nova Kakhovka was caused by a failed launch by Russian military forces. The intended target was the Ukrainian-held right bank of the Dnipro River, but due to this failure, the bomb fell on the occupied city instead.

Have there been any casualties or damage as a result of the accidental bombing?

There have been casualties among the local population, according to preliminary information. Several apartment buildings have also been damaged in the residential areas of Nova Kakhovka.

What is the current state of tensions between Russia and Ukraine?

The accidental bombing has further heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The two countries have been engaged in ongoing clashes, resulting in injuries and fatalities in Kherson Oblast.

How can I stay informed about the situation in Ukraine?

To stay informed about the situation in Ukraine, it is essential to rely on independent news sources. Supporting local news outlets like the Kyiv Independent can help ensure accurate and reliable information.