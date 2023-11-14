Understanding Your Trial Subscription: FAQs

As you embark on your trial subscription, it is important to have a clear understanding of what is included and what will happen at the end of your trial period. To help you navigate this experience, we have compiled a list of frequently asked questions:

What does my trial subscription include?

Your trial subscription grants you full digital access to all the features of our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. With Standard Digital, you can dive into a plethora of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. Meanwhile, with Premium Digital, you gain access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that cover essential business themes with original and in-depth reporting.

What happens when my trial ends?

If you take no action when your trial period ends, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which provides complete access for $69 per month. However, if you prefer cost savings, you have the flexibility to change your plan online at any time in the “Settings & Account” section. At the end of the trial, you can choose to pay annually and save 20% while retaining your premium access.

Can I downgrade my subscription?

Yes, you have the option to downgrade to our Standard Digital package. This robust journalistic offering fulfills the needs of many users. By comparing the features of the Standard and Premium Digital options, you can make an informed decision about which plan suits you best.

When can I cancel my subscription?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time through our online platform. Simply log into your account and navigate to the “Settings & Account” section. If you choose to cancel, you will still be able to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What payment methods are accepted?

For your convenience, we accept credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments. Whatever method you prefer, you can rest assured that we have you covered.

As always, if you have any further questions or concerns about your trial subscription, please do not hesitate to reach out to our customer support team. We are here to assist you every step of the way!