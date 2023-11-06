Unlocking the Power of FT.com: Exploring Your Trial Options

During your trial period, you’ll experience the full range of benefits offered by FT.com. From our Standard Digital package, providing access to global news, analysis, and expert opinions, to our premium offering, which includes the prestigious business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters with in-depth reporting on key business themes – you’ll have it all at your fingertips.

At the end of your trial, we have a few options to suit your needs. By default, you’ll be auto-enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, granting you complete access for $69 per month. If you’re looking to save, though, you can always change your plan online in the “Settings & Account” section. Opting for an annual subscription will not only retain your premium access but also save you 20%.

If the premium package doesn’t align with your requirements, worry not! We offer a robust journalistic offering in our Standard Digital package. Many users find it fulfills their needs perfectly. To compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital, you can refer to our detailed comparison guide.

Remember, any changes you make to your subscription plan can be done at any time during the trial period, and they will take effect at the end of the trial. This means you’ll continue to enjoy full access for four weeks, irrespective of whether you choose to downgrade, cancel, or make any other adjustments.

When it comes to canceling your subscription or trial, we’ve made it hassle-free. Simply log into “Settings & Account” and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side. You’ll still have access to your subscription until the end of your current billing period, ensuring you make the most of every moment.

To provide maximum convenience, we support various payment methods, including credit card, debit card, and PayPal. Choose the option that suits you best and unlock the full power of FT.com.

Embrace the trial experience and discover the wealth of information and insights awaiting you on FT.com. Your journey to enhancing your understanding of global business begins here.