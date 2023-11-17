Violent Attack on Pakistan Air Force Training Base Defeated by Army Forces

Islamabad, November 4

A group of heavily armed individuals conducted a violent attack on a training base of the Pakistan Air Force in Punjab province early Saturday morning. The Pakistan Army swiftly responded to the attack and successfully eliminated all nine terrorists involved, ensuring the safety of the base and its personnel.

The Mianwali Training Air Base was the target of this audacious assault, but the Pakistan Army’s strong and coordinated countermeasures ensured that the attackers did not achieve their objectives. Although some damage was inflicted on three non-operational aircraft during the attack, no operational assets were harmed.

The military swiftly launched a combing and clearance operation to neutralize any potential threat in the surrounding area. This operation was conducted to guarantee the safety of the base and the immediate vicinity, as well as to send a clear message that acts of terror will not go unanswered.

The Tehreek-i-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a newly-emerged militant group affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack. The TJP’s emergence highlights the challenges faced by Pakistan in countering terrorism and sustaining peace within its borders.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that any attempt to undermine Pakistan’s security would be met with unwavering resistance. The government remains committed to protecting its citizens and ensuring their safety and well-being.

This attack follows a series of destructive acts of terror in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which tragically claimed the lives of seventeen soldiers. These incidents serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing threats posed by militant groups and the need for continuous vigilance and proactive measures.

