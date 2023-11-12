Militants Launch Daring Attack on Pakistani Air Force Base

Islamabad, November 4 – In a brazen assault, a group of militants launched an attack on an air force training base in Mianwali, central Pakistan. The military confirmed that nine Islamist militants had stormed the base, causing damage to three non-operational aircraft. Prompt action from security forces resulted in the elimination of all attackers, with no casualties reported among the security personnel.

While three militants were neutralized before infiltrating the base, the remaining assailants were cornered, leading to a clearance operation carried out by the military. The sound of gunfire reverberated through the surrounding neighborhoods, startling residents who were abruptly awakened from their slumber.

A resident of Mianwali, Zeeshan Niazi, recounted the ordeal, saying, “I woke up at around 3 a.m. after I heard massive gunshots, which continued till around 7 a.m.” The swift response from the troops ensured the safety of both personnel and assets, successfully thwarting the attack.

According to the military, all nine militants involved in the assault were eliminated during the incident. The Pakistan Air Force Training Airbase Mianwali remained unscathed, with no damage to operational assets. However, three decommissioned aircraft and a fuel tanker were reported to have suffered minimal damage.

The Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), an Islamist militant group relatively new to the scene, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group, which has conducted several high-profile attacks across Pakistan, including the killing of 12 soldiers at a military base in Balochistan earlier this year, remains largely mysterious and elusive.

While the incident highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by Pakistan, it also underscores the resilience and effectiveness of the country’s security forces in neutralizing threats to its military installations.

