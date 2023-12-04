New Insight: Rocket Strike Reveals Vulnerabilities in Israel’s Nuclear Defense System

In a recent attack on Israel, a militant rocket struck an Israeli military base, raising concerns about the security of the country’s nuclear-capable missiles. While the rocket did not directly hit the missiles themselves, it sparked a fire that approached the missile storage facilities and other sensitive weaponry at the Sdot Micha base in central Israel.

Israel has always maintained a policy of ambiguity when it comes to its nuclear arsenal. However, various sources, including whistleblowers, U.S. officials, and satellite imagery analysts, have confirmed the existence of Israel’s nuclear weapons program. It is estimated that there are between 25 to 50 nuclear-capable Jericho missile launchers located at the Sdot Micha base, according to Hans Kristensen, director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Nuclear Information Project.

The recent rocket strike on the Sdot Micha base signifies the first known instance of Palestinian militants targeting a site suspected to contain Israeli nuclear weaponry. While it remains unclear whether the militants were aware of the specifics of their target, the attack highlights the possibility of rockets breaching Israel’s closely guarded strategic weapons.

The attack on the Sdot Micha base involved multiple rockets over several hours, with some rockets successfully penetrating Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. In certain cases, the sheer volume of incoming fire overwhelmed the system or exhausted the interceptor missiles. While the exact number of rockets that hit the base is uncertain, the visual evidence confirms at least one rocket impact.

Following the attack, satellite imagery revealed that the Israeli military has taken measures to bolster the defense of the Sdot Micha base. New earthen berms and barriers have been constructed around military positions near the rocket impact site to mitigate potential damage from future attacks.

The detection of the fire caused by the rocket strike was made possible through public NASA satellite imagery, specifically designed to identify wildfires. This incident marked the first substantial fire at the Sdot Micha base since 2004. Additional evidence of the attack was found in publicly available satellite imagery, rocket alarm records, and social media posts documenting the efforts to combat the blaze.

While the fire burned a significant area, it did not reach the suspected Jericho missile facility, as it stopped approximately 1,000 feet away. The missiles are stored underground in tunneled facilities designed to withstand damage. Nonetheless, this incident sheds light on the vulnerabilities of Israel’s nuclear defense system and the need for enhanced security measures.

FAQs:

What is the Sdot Micha base?

The Sdot Micha base is an Israeli military facility located in central Israel. It is believed to house nuclear-capable missiles. How many nuclear-capable Jericho missile launchers are estimated to be at the Sdot Micha base?

According to experts, there are between 25 to 50 nuclear-capable Jericho missile launchers at the Sdot Micha base. What is the Iron Dome air defense system?

The Iron Dome is Israel’s advanced missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming rockets. What measures have been taken by the Israeli military to improve defense at the Sdot Micha base?

Recent satellite images indicate the construction of earthen berms and barriers around military positions near the rocket impact site at the Sdot Micha base. How did the fire at the Sdot Micha base following the rocket strike affect the missiles? The fire did not reach the suspected Jericho missile facility, as the underground storage facilities are constructed to withstand damage.

(Source: The New York Times)