Milei’s Controversial Policies Face a Trial By Protest

As the nation watches with bated breath, Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, faces a pivotal moment, as his new anti-protest measures are put to the test. Many have expressed concerns that these policies signal a potential crackdown on civil society, while others argue that they are necessary to maintain public order. Today, social and labor groups plan to take to the streets to demand changes to Milei’s economic policies, providing a crucial test for his administration.

Last week, Milei’s Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, announced a security protocol aimed at ensuring public order during protests. The protocol grants federal security forces the authority to employ “the minimum necessary force” to clear obstructions on public streets and dismantle blockades. At a press conference, Bullrich emphasized the need to restore order and warned of consequences if the streets were taken. Those involved in blocking streets would face identification through various means and potential legal repercussions. Furthermore, they could be billed for the cost of the operation and have their social welfare benefits revoked.

Critics of Milei’s government have decried these measures as a “criminalization of the right to protest.” They fear that the government could exploit these powers to suppress dissent, restrict freedom of expression, and undermine civil society as a whole. In response, labor, social, and human rights organizations have petitioned the United Nations and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, claiming that these measures violate the Argentine Constitution. Opposition legislators have also taken the matter to the national courts.

However, a closer examination of the measures reveals that some concerns may be exaggerated. The policies do not aim to prevent protests but rather target blockades, commonly referred to as “piquetes” in Argentina. These blockades often disrupt the flow of traffic for extended periods and can have significant economic consequences. Bullrich, in subsequent statements, emphasized that the right to protest would always be protected in Argentina.

Sandra Pettovello, the head of the new Human Capital Ministry, echoed this sentiment by stating, “Protesting is a right, but so is the right of people to move freely through Argentine territory to go to their workplace.” Voices in support of the policies seem to outweigh those against them. According to a recent poll conducted by the University of Buenos Aires’ Observatory of Applied Social Psychology, 65 percent of respondents agreed with efforts to halt blockades.

Javier Milei’s tenure as president has been marked by bold economic reforms intended to address Argentina’s rising inflation, increasing poverty rates, and mounting debt. These reforms include a significant devaluation of the currency, a reduction in the number of government ministries, and widespread spending cuts. However, critics of Milei argue that his actions will only exacerbate the country’s challenges.

As today’s protests unfold, Milei’s new measures face their ultimate trial. Thus far, his administration has indicated that the demonstrations can proceed as planned, provided they do not disrupt traffic and comply with the City Government’s regulations. However, a substantial number of police officers loom in the background, ready to intervene if necessary. The outcome of these protests will determine whether Milei’s policies steer the libertarian president in a direction incongruous with libertarian principles.

