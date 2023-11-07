Record-Breaking Heatwave Grips Italy, Milan Reaches All-Time High Temperature

Italy’s northern city, Milan, is currently in the grip of a relentless heatwave, with temperatures skyrocketing to a record high. The regional environmental protection agency (ARPA) confirmed that Milan registered an average daily temperature of 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, marking the hottest day since temperature recordings began in 1763.

This scorching weather has shattered the previous record of 32.8 degrees Celsius set on Aug. 11, 2003. Milan’s inhabitants are sweltering under relentless heat, seeking refuge in shade and air-conditioned spaces. The soaring temperatures have disrupted daily life, forcing people to take precautions and adapt their routines accordingly.

While Milan is bearing the brunt of this heatwave, it is not alone in Italy. The capital city of Rome experienced its own record-breaking temperatures, hitting a scorching peak of 41.8 degrees Celsius (107.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in July. Southern Europe as a whole is experiencing extreme heat, leading to wildfires and health warnings across the region.

The Lombardy region surrounding Milan has been particularly affected, with numerous towns recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. Even the usually cool Italian Alps have experienced the impact of this intense and abnormal heatwave.

Fortunately, relief is on the horizon. The ARPA stated that the heatwave is about to come to an end, giving way to heavy thunderstorms and a significant drop in temperatures of up to 10-15 degrees Celsius. While the extreme heat has posed challenges and discomfort, these upcoming changes will bring much-needed respite for the people of Milan and the surrounding regions.

As the residents of Milan brace themselves for the approaching thunderstorms and the subsequent break from scorching temperatures, they will undoubtedly reflect on this record-breaking heatwave as an extraordinary event in the city’s long weather history.