Arteta Fails to Address Sexism in Football

Former Arsenal player Hector Bellerin has strongly condemned the actions of Luis Rubiales, the Spanish FA chief. However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s response to Rubiales’ behavior leaves much to be desired.

Bellerin’s firm stand against Rubiales’ actions highlights the divide in attitudes towards sexism within football. Rubiales faced widespread outrage after grabbing and kissing Spain star Jenni Hermoso during World Cup celebrations.

Despite the clear evidence, Rubiales has refused to step down from his position and even described the act as “mutual.” This lack of accountability demonstrates the need for stronger leadership and clearer stances to combat sexism within the sport.

Bellerin’s condemnation serves as a reminder that individuals like Rubiales rely on enablers to get away with their actions. The fact that many people applauded him in the room indicates the extent of his support.

In contrast, Arteta’s response to the incident lacks conviction and clarity. His wishy-washy comments fail to address the serious issue of sexism in football. This reluctance to take a firm stance is reflective of a larger problem within the sport, where individuals in positions of power often shy away from confronting issues like sexism and assaults on women.

Arteta should follow Bellerin’s example and make a stronger statement against Rubiales’ actions. It is not enough to simply condemn the act itself; one must actively contribute to the dialogue about the underlying attitudes that perpetuate such behavior.

Football has the power to drive change, and those in the spotlight have a responsibility to use their influence wisely. By failing to do so, Arteta misses an opportunity to stand up for what is right and align himself with those fighting against sexism in football.

This incident serves as a reminder that the battle against sexism within the sport is far from over. It requires strong leadership and decisive action from all corners of the footballing world.