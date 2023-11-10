Remembering Mike Shuster: A Renowned Foreign Correspondent

Mike Shuster, a highly accomplished foreign and diplomatic correspondent for National Public Radio, passed away on Monday at the age of 76. Throughout his illustrious career spanning over three decades, Shuster bore witness to some of the most significant events in modern history around the world.

Shuster’s family confirmed that he died at his home in Southern California due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. His journey as a journalist began in the early 1970s in Africa, where he covered the Angolan civil war and extensively traveled across the region as part of his work for Liberation News Service.

In 1980, Shuster joined NPR and filed over 3,000 stories, chronicling various conflicts and global affairs. Notably, he reported on both Gulf wars, the Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, the Bosnian civil war, the war in Kosovo, and the collapse of the Soviet Union. As a senior diplomatic correspondent, he dedicated his efforts to covering critical issues such as nuclear nonproliferation, weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, and the Pacific Rim. Shuster’s commitment to providing in-depth coverage led him to Iran on multiple occasions, where he spent significant time as one of the few American correspondents.

Shuster’s career started in New York, where his reporting on the trial of notorious mobster John Gotti resulted in a historic court ruling that relaxed the FCC ban on the broadcast of expletives. He later moved to London in 1989, immersing himself in the unification of Germany and witnessing the historic announcement of the opening of the Berlin Wall. Shuster returned to Germany monthly during this period, charting the course of the revolution, from the newfound freedom of travel to the decline of the Communist Party and the country’s first democratic elections.

His assignment as the NPR bureau chief in Moscow in 1991 allowed him to report on the end of Soviet communism, the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the rise of newly independent states. From the vast landscape of Russia to war-torn Tajikistan, Shuster ventured into the heart of these significant geopolitical transitions.

Shuster’s dedication to covering the Middle East shaped NPR’s narrative on the region, including the second Gulf War and the war in Iraq. He extensively reported from Israel, providing insights into the 2006 conflict with Hezbollah, the 2005 Gaza pullout, and the second intifada in 2000. His deep curiosity led him to Iran repeatedly, enabling him to report on the Iranian elections of 2009 and the subsequent widespread protests. In his comprehensive weeklong series titled “The Partisans of Ali,” Shuster delved into the intricate history of the Shi’ite faith, offering a rare glimpse into the complexities of Islam and its impact on Western society.

Recognized for his exceptional work, Shuster received numerous awards, including Peabody Awards and Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards. Even after his retirement in 2013, he remained dedicated to storytelling through his website, blog, and podcast called The Great War Project, which explored the history and aftermath of World War I. He continued to contribute to TV series projects and served as a senior fellow at UCLA’s Burkle Center for International Relations.

Mike Shuster is survived by his partner Stephanie Boyd, his brother Lee Shuster, and his nephew Cory Shuster and niece Amanda Shuster. His remarkable career, commitment to journalism, and unparalleled dedication to uncovering the truth will forever be remembered.