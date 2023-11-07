Newly Appointed Speaker of the House Defends Redirecting IRS Funds to Aid Israel

By Andrew Howard

11/05/2023 10:35 AM EST

Updated:

11/05/2023 11:03 AM EST

In a recent interview, newly appointed Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, defended the decision to redirect IRS funds to provide aid to Israel. Johnson emphasized that Republicans are focused on being responsible stewards of taxpayer resources.

Rather than relying on printing new money or borrowing from other nations, the GOP aims to pay for the aid to Israel without increasing the national debt. Johnson believes that this approach represents a broader effort to change the way Washington operates.

The House Republicans, mostly along party lines, recently passed a $14.5 billion package to provide military aid to Israel. This funding was obtained by reallocating resources from the IRS, as a part of the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act. However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the plan as “not serious,” and President Joe Biden has threatened to veto the bill.

Johnson justified the decision to prioritize aid to Israel over hiring more IRS agents, stating that protecting Israel takes precedence. He acknowledged that both Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell prefer incorporating Israel aid into a larger bill that includes funding for Ukraine, Taiwan, and the border. However, the GOP legislation does not hinge on diverting funds from the IRS.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise echoed Johnson’s sentiment by emphasizing the necessity of providing aid to Israel and urging President Biden to sign the legislation if it passes in the Senate. Scalise expressed confidence in a bipartisan vote out of the House.

Regarding tying Ukraine aid to a border plan, Johnson defended the House GOP’s stance but did not clarify whether he would be open to bundling Israel aid in the same deal. He stressed the importance of prioritizing the security of both Ukraine and the United States’ borders.

The decision to redirect IRS funds to aid Israel has sparked debate and partisan disagreements. However, Speaker Johnson remains steadfast in his belief that this approach serves the best interests of the American taxpayers and supports an important ally.