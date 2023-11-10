The European Court of Justice Dismisses Challenge Against Frontex, Highlighting Accountability Issues

The European Union’s border agency, Frontex, faced a legal challenge brought by a family of Syrian refugees who were deported from Greece to Turkey in 2016. The family argued that Frontex should be held responsible for their deportation without being given the opportunity to apply for asylum. However, the European Court of Justice has dismissed their case, stating that Frontex does not have the authority to assess return decisions or applications for international protection.

The Syrian family, consisting of a husband, wife, and four young children, arrived in Greece during the height of the European migrant crisis. They registered their pre-asylum application on the island of Leros and were subsequently taken to the island of Kos. Just eleven days after their arrival, the family was placed on a plane to Turkey by Frontex and Greek authorities. They were not given the chance to seek asylum or provided with an expulsion decision.

During the flight, the parents were separated from their children, who were between the ages of one and six at the time. They were prevented from communicating with anyone during the journey. Upon reaching Turkey, they were held in a detention camp and later fled to northern Iraq due to lack of access to basic necessities.

The family took their case to the European Court of Justice in 2021, hoping for accountability and justice. However, the court ruled in favor of Frontex, stating that the agency cannot be held liable for any damage caused since it does not have the power to assess return decisions or asylum applications.

While the family’s lawyers plan to appeal the ruling, the case brings attention to the issue of accountability within the migrant crisis. Frontex, as a powerful agency, has significant influence over the lives of individuals, yet there is limited means for individuals to hold the agency accountable for its treatment of them. Additionally, the ruling raises concerns about how Frontex should monitor the respect for fundamental rights in its activities, which is a requirement under its mandate.

The Dutch Council for Refugees, who supported the family’s case, emphasized that this issue extends beyond just one Syrian family. They argue that Frontex’s actions and the court’s ruling have broader implications for the rights of migrants and refugees. The ruling also highlights the need to address the reported cases of pushbacks and excessive use of force by EU member states at their borders.

In response to the ruling, Frontex has announced that it will now require confirmation from EU member states that individuals have been given the opportunity to seek international protection and that their applications have been properly processed in accordance with EU laws.

As the debate on accountability and human rights continues, along with the ongoing challenges faced by migrants and refugees, it is clear that further examination and action are necessary to address these complex issues.

FAQs

What was the legal challenge against Frontex?

The legal challenge brought against Frontex by a Syrian family was based on their deportation from Greece to Turkey without being allowed to apply for asylum.

What was the ruling of the European Court of Justice?

The European Court of Justice ruled that Frontex cannot be held accountable for the family’s deportation as the agency does not have the power to assess return decisions or applications for international protection.

What are the broader implications of the ruling?

The ruling raises concerns about accountability within the migrant crisis and how Frontex should monitor respect for fundamental rights in its activities. It also highlights the reported cases of pushbacks and excessive use of force at EU member states’ borders.

What is Frontex’s response to the ruling?

Frontex now requires EU member states to confirm that individuals have been given the opportunity to seek international protection and that their applications have been properly processed in line with EU laws.

[Source: BBC News](https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58361949)