New Article: The Plight of Migrants Stranded on Mexico’s Freight Trains

Migrants traveling aboard Mexico’s cargo trains are facing a dire situation as they find themselves stranded miles away from the U.S. border. The abrupt halting of these trains, due to concerns about migrant safety, has left hundreds of individuals in a state of uncertainty and desperation.

In a desert-like area near Villa Ahumada, approximately 123 km (76.43 miles) from Ciudad Juarez, witnesses report seeing migrants stuck on stationary trains. Sasha Pacheco, one of the stranded migrants, lamented the inhumane treatment they have endured. Surrounded by her family, including an infant, Pacheco expressed their frustration at being treated like animals. Despite being just an hour away from their destination, they now face the daunting prospect of walking for an entire day, especially with a young child in tow.

The question on everyone’s mind is, why would the authorities allow migrants on these trains if they are going to subject them to such hardships? Unfortunately, with no access to alternative transportation such as buses or taxis, the migrants remain stuck in a seemingly hopeless situation.

The suspension of sixty northbound cargo trains by Mexico’s Ferromex last week was initiated after several migrants suffered injuries and even death during the treacherous journey. While the company has since resumed some routes that were considered safe, the sudden stoppage of trains with migrants on board near Villa Ahumada remains unexplained. Efforts to contact Grupo Mexico, the owner of Ferromex, for comment have been unsuccessful thus far.

Marlon Vera, a Venezuelan migrant who has been traveling for two months, shared his ordeal with Reuters. According to Vera, the train he was on had already been stationary for several days before coming to a complete stop near Villa Ahumada. This prolonged halt has left the migrants without essentials such as food, water, proper shelter, and protection from extreme weather conditions.

The consequences of these train stoppages extend beyond the plight of the migrants. Approximately $1 billion worth of goods are now stuck at the border, a result of the halted trains disrupting the flow of trade.

While the spotlight remains on Villa Ahumada, similar scenes are unfolding in Piedras Negras, a border city opposite Eagle Pass, Texas. Jose Julian, a Venezuelan migrant, recounts being stranded along with around 2,000 others after the freight train he was on stopped sometime after Torreon. Julian describes being left in the middle of the desert, abandoned without any regard for the presence of children. After a grueling 10-hour journey on foot, it took him a total of three days to finally reach the border.

For years, migrants attempting to reach the United States have relied on cargo trains traversing Mexico. The moniker “La Bestia” (The Beast) has been attributed to these trains due to the inherent risks they pose to those who ride them.

The situation unfolding on these freight trains is a harrowing reminder of the complex and challenging journey that migrants face. It calls for urgent attention and a comprehensive approach to ensure the safety and dignity of those seeking a better life.

FAQ

What is the current situation for migrants aboard Mexico’s freight trains?

Many migrants find themselves stranded miles away from the U.S. border after the abrupt suspension of northbound trains due to concerns about migrant safety. They face uncertain conditions, limited access to necessities, and an inability to continue their journey.

Why are migrants traveling on these freight trains?

Migrants have been using cargo trains as a means of transportation to cross Mexico and reach the United States. These trains have become known as “La Bestia” due to the risks involved in riding them.

What challenges do migrants face while traveling on these trains?

Migrants face numerous challenges, including treacherous conditions, lack of basic amenities, exposure to extreme weather, and the constant threat of injury or even death. Their journey is often marked by uncertainty and despair.

How does the suspension of freight trains affect migrants and trade?

The suspension of freight trains disrupts the flow of trade, leaving approximately $1 billion worth of goods stuck at the border. It also adds to the already dire situation faced by the stranded migrants, exacerbating their hardships.