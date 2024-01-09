A New Journey Begins: Migrant Caravan Continues Despite Broken Promises

ARRIAGA, Mexico – After being left disappointed by an unfulfilled promise of papers from the Mexican government, a caravan of approximately 2,000 migrants has decided to resume their journey through southern Mexico. This group, part of an original caravan of 6,000 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, and Central America, commenced their march on Christmas Eve. However, after the New Year, the Mexican government convinced them to halt their progress by assuring them that they would receive unspecified documents.

The migrants were seeking transit or exit visas that would allow them to travel by buses or trains to the U.S. border. Unfortunately, what they received were papers that confined them to the southern state of Chiapas, near the Guatemalan border. Determined to move forward, the migrants departed from Arriaga, a town located near the border with Oaxaca state, approximately 150 miles (245 kilometers) from Tapachula, where the original caravan began its journey on December 24th.

Rosa Vázquez, a Salvadoran migrant, expressed her disappointment in Mexican immigration officials for providing shelter in Chiapas but failing to deliver the promised papers that would have allowed her to remain in the state. She emphasized, “Immigration lied to us and made promises they did not fulfill. They only wanted to disperse the group, but we are all here and ready to continue walking.”

Coritza Matamoros, a migrant from Honduras, shared a similar sentiment, explaining that she and her family were taken to a local shelter despite believing they were being transported to Mexico City. Matamoros felt deceived, saying, “They really tricked us, making us believe we were headed to Mexico City. They made us sign documents.”

Although disappointed by broken promises, the caravan is determined to forge ahead. Their next destination is a town in Oaxaca, further up the road. In the past, Mexico has allowed migrants to proceed, assuming that the lengthy journey would exhaust their resolve. No previous migrant caravan has successfully traversed the entire 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) distance to the U.S. border.

The issue of migration between Mexico and the United States has garnered attention from both countries. U.S. officials have engaged in discussions with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in December, urging Mexico to take more action to control the influx of migrants at its southern border with Guatemala. The strategy proposed by the United States is to create barriers that make it more difficult for migrants to move across Mexico via various modes of transportation, be it trains, trucks, or buses.

Pressure from U.S. officials, coupled with the temporary closure of two crucial Texas railway border crossings due to overwhelmed migrant processing facilities, compelled the Mexican government to take action. The suspension of deportations and transfers by Mexico’s immigration agency, due to a lack of funds, played a role in escalating tensions. The financial issue was ultimately resolved, and deportations were resumed to address the growing concerns.

Throughout the recent months, the number of daily border crossings has decreased from an average of 10,000 to 2,500 by early January. However, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas remains cautious and is analyzing the reasons behind this sudden decline. He believes it is too early to determine whether it is a seasonal trend, a result of the holiday season, or an outcome of Mexico resuming its enforcement operations. It could potentially be a combination of these factors.

The migrants in the caravan comprise not only single adults but also entire families who are determined to reach the U.S. border. Frustration mounts as they have been forced to wait for weeks or even months in Tapachula for documents that would enable them to continue their journey. Mexico, acknowledging the presence of 680,000 migrants passing through the country by November 2023, previously agreed to receive migrants from countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba. However, it seems that the agreement, initially designed to address the surge in migration caused by the pandemic, is now proving insufficient as migration numbers rise again, leading to disruptions in bilateral trade and heightening anti-immigrant sentiment.

