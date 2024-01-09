Migrant Caravan Faces Setback as Promised Papers Fail to Materialize

ARRIAGA, Mexico — A migrant caravan consisting of about 2,000 individuals has resumed its journey through southern Mexico, despite the Mexican government’s failure to provide them with promised documentation. The original caravan, which initially comprised 6,000 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, and Central America, commenced their trek on Christmas Eve. However, after New Year’s Day, the Mexican government convinced them to halt their march, assuring them that they would receive unspecified documents. These documents were meant to grant the migrants transit or exit visas, enabling them to travel by bus or train to the U.S. border. Unfortunately, they were only given papers that restricted them to the southern state of Chiapas, located on the Guatemalan border.

On Monday, the migrants set off from the town of Arriaga, in close proximity to Oaxaca state, approximately 150 miles (245 kilometers) from their starting point in Tapachula on December 24.

Rosa Vázquez, a migrant from El Salvador, expressed her disappointment in the Mexican immigration officials, who provided temporary shelter in the town of Huixtla, Chiapas, but failed to deliver on their promise of enabling her to stay in the state. She remarked, “Immigration lied to us, they made promises they did not live up to. They just wanted to break up the group, but they were wrong, because we’re all here and we’re going to start walking.” Similarly, Coritza Matamoros, a migrant from Honduras, discovered that she and her family were being taken to a local shelter instead of Mexico City, as she had been led to believe. She expressed her frustration, stating, “They really tricked us, they made us believe we were being taken to Mexico City. They made us sign documents.”

For now, the caravan’s goal is to reach a town farther up the road in Oaxaca. While Mexico has previously allowed migrants to pass through, assuming that they would tire themselves out while walking along the highway, no migrant caravan has ever managed to complete the 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) journey to the U.S. border. U.S. officials have shown concern about the flow of migrants and have sought Mexico’s assistance in curbing it. The U.S. expects Mexico to take measures to block migrants at its southern border with Guatemala or make their movement across Mexico more challenging, whether by train, truck, or bus. This policy is commonly known as “contention.”

The Mexican government has faced pressure to address this issue since U.S. officials temporarily closed two crucial railway border crossings in Texas, citing overwhelming migrant processing capacity. This closure significantly disrupted the flow of freight moving from Mexico to the U.S. and impeded the transport of grain required for Mexican livestock heading south. While the rail crossings have since reopened, the message was clear.

Speaking in Eagle Pass, Texas, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas commented on the surge in border crossings observed in December. He noted that this increase coincided with the suspension of immigration enforcement operations due to a lack of funding within Mexico’s immigration agency. Mayorkas added, “It is too early to tell the exact reason behind the significant drop in encounters over the past week. It could be attributed to the seasonal or holiday period, or it may be due to the resumption of enforcement operations by Mexican authorities, or possibly a combination of both.”

The migrant caravan, composed of both single adults and families, remains determined to reach the U.S. border despite the setback and frustration of waiting for weeks or even months in Tapachula for the necessary documents. According to Mexico, approximately 680,000 migrants transited through the country in the first 11 months of 2023. In May, Mexico agreed to house migrants from countries such as Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba who had been turned away by the U.S. for not complying with new rules that aimed to provide alternate legal pathways for asylum and migration.

While this agreement aimed to reduce post-pandemic migration, it appears insufficient as migration numbers continue to rise, disrupting bilateral trade and fueling anti-immigrant sentiments.