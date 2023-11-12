Latin American Nations Accused of Orchestrating Immigration Crisis

A prominent figure involved in organizing a large migrant caravan has made explosive claims, stating that Latin American countries are actively conspiring against the United States to create and exacerbate the ongoing immigration crisis. Irineo Mujica, the caravan organizer, alleges that these nations are colluding to exploit the situation and extract concessions from the U.S.

Mujica’s assertions shed light on a complex web of motivations behind the surge of migrants journeying through Mexico towards the U.S. southern border. While the Biden administration has been grappling with the immigration challenge, Mujica asserts that the responsibility does not solely rest with them. He argues that these Latin American countries are taking advantage of the situation to secure their own interests, at the expense of the United States.

The organizer, who has been an advocate for human rights for nearly seven decades, expressed his disbelief at the current state of affairs. According to him, the crisis facing the Biden administration is unparalleled and suggests a lack of effective intelligence gathering on the part of the United States.

Mujica singles out Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as a key player in the situation. He believes that Obrador’s policies and actions have contributed to the erosion of respect for the United States among these nations. Furthermore, Mujica contrasts Obrador’s approach with that of former President Donald Trump, noting that regardless of policy differences, Trump demonstrated a better understanding of how to navigate the issue without further fueling immigration.

In a separate exchange with Reuters, Mujica provided insight into the scale and composition of the migrant group he is associated with. While estimates vary, he believes that approximately 5,000 individuals from countries such as Cuba, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, and Venezuela are part of the caravan. However, local officials in Chiapas, a southern Mexican state, have reported that around 3,500 people departed from Tapachula, a city near the Guatemalan border.

Mujica also highlighted the frustration and motivation of some migrants who decided to leave Tapachula due to the inability to secure humanitarian visas. As they continue their arduous journey, Mujica emphasizes that they are being closely monitored and assisted by civil protection officials and ambulances.

By revealing his firsthand experiences of monitoring the movement of thousands of people across the treacherous Darién Gap from Panama to Colombia, Mujica shines a light on the profit-oriented nature of this crisis. He questions whether Colombian President Gustavo Petro truly prioritizes the interests of the United States when the migrants’ ordeal generates substantial financial gains for the involved parties.

Regarding the surrounding countries, Mujica contends that after migrants cross the Darién Gap, nations charge them exorbitant amounts of money before pushing them toward Mexico. He asserts that this process is further facilitated by Mexican authorities who delay and manipulate the movement of migrants, ultimately benefiting financially themselves. He also accuses Latin American nations of collaborating with Mexico’s President Obrador to facilitate the flow of migrants toward the United States.

Mujica strongly believes that the Biden administration should refrain from providing financial aid to these countries responsible for exacerbating the immigration crisis. He suggests that the United States has lost its standing and influence due to its lack of effective policies and decision-making regarding immigration.

In conclusion, Mujica’s claims shed light on the intricate dynamics at play in the ongoing immigration crisis. They raise important questions about the role of Latin American nations in fueling this situation. With these revelations, it becomes clear that there are multiple actors involved, each pursuing their own interests.