The Deadly Dangers of Central Mediterranean Migration

In the perilous waters of the central Mediterranean lies a deadly route that migrants take in hopes of finding safety or a better life in Europe. This year, there has been a surge in both crossings and deaths, with more than 1,800 recorded migrant deaths so far compared to 1,400 in the whole of 2022. However, experts believe that the true death toll is likely even higher, with many shipwrecks going unrecorded.

The main point of departure has shifted from Libya to Tunisia, although both routes present significant dangers. Migrants often travel on unseaworthy boats, overcrowded with limited flotation devices, making them vulnerable to capsizing. The boats used by smugglers have been described as “coffins in water.” Metal boats, in particular, are popular due to their lower cost, but they pose a great risk to those on board.

Crossings are influenced by seasonality, with more attempts made in the summer. However, unpredictable weather and rough seas increase the risk of these journeys. Storms and bad weather can make rescuing migrants in distress even more challenging, and the search area becomes vast, making it difficult to locate and aid stranded boats.

Search and rescue (SAR) efforts are primarily governed by national governments, with NGO vessels facing increased regulation. While Frontex provides oversight and technical support, critics argue that SAR operations are no longer as proactive, comprehensive, or adequately resourced as they once were.

The reasons why individuals embark on such a dangerous journey vary. Many are fleeing war, torture, or persecution, while others seek economic opportunities. The risks involved are known to the migrants, with some even having lost friends or family members during previous attempts. However, the desperation for a better life often outweighs the dangers they face.

As the number of deaths continues to rise, it is clear that urgent action needs to be taken to address the challenges and dangers associated with central Mediterranean migration. Improving the safety of the journey, strengthening search and rescue operations, and addressing the root causes of migration are all crucial steps towards preventing further loss of life on this treacherous route.