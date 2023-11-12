New Perspectives on Addressing Sexual Harassment in Chinese Middle Schools

In a recent incident at a middle school in southern China, a lesson on sexual harassment has caused widespread debate and criticism. The school, located in Zhaoqing city in Guangdong province, conducted a “mental health education” class last year, which has now become the subject of controversy.

Photos of the teaching material began circulating recently, showcasing papers that suggested victims of sexual harassment bring it upon themselves by dressing flamboyantly and behaving flirtatiously. This sparked anger and disbelief on social media, with many attributing the incident to conservative attitudes deeply rooted in gender inequality within a patriarchal society.

Reactions on online platforms, such as Weibo, condemned victim-blaming and highlighted the fact that women are often targeted regardless of their attire. Critics directed their frustration towards the teacher, demanding a more severe response.

Local education authorities responded to the outrage by releasing a statement confirming that the photos depicted a lecture conducted at the school in April of last year. The statement acknowledged inappropriate expressions within the lecture and emphasized the need for improved teacher training and lecture reviews.

However, some individuals took offense to the statement, specifically objecting to the use of the term “misunderstanding.” They argued that this incident goes beyond a simple misunderstanding and serves as a reflection of widespread beliefs permeating throughout the country.

The school involved has yet to release any public statements on its website or social media platforms, leaving many concerned about their perspective on the matter. CNN has reached out to the school for comment but has not received a response at the time of writing.

Instances like these are not isolated, as similar controversies have emerged over the years, especially in the context of China’s #MeToo movement. Despite facing censorship and a crackdown on feminist activism, the movement has persisted, shedding light on issues related to gender inequality and sexual harassment.

For example, in November of last year, a young woman in Zhejiang was subjected to an attack in a public toilet. Critics online blamed the victim, citing her attire as a contributing factor. However, her mother questioned the relevance of clothing to the crime, emphasizing that it should never be used as an excuse.

Similarly, an advertisement for makeup removal wipes in 2021 drew significant backlash. The ad depicted a woman being followed by a potential attacker at night, only for him to flee in horror after she removes her makeup. The ad was eventually pulled from the internet due to public outrage.

These incidents reflect the urgent need for comprehensive education, awareness programs, and policy changes to address the prevalent issue of sexual harassment in Chinese society. It is crucial to foster a culture that promotes respect, consent, and equality, dismantling the ingrained gender biases that perpetuate such behavior.

