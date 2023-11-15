The recent stealth attack on Israel by the Palestinian Hamas militant group has raised concerns about the potential for a fresh regional war in the Middle East. While Israel’s counteroffensive against Hamas has just begun, experts believe that it may stretch on for months or even years. The unprecedented nature of the attack, which took place on the Jewish Sabbath, has also led to suspicions of Iranian involvement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasted no time in declaring war on Hamas, vowing “mighty vengeance” and pledging to make the enemy pay a steep price for their actions. This declaration sets the stage for a prolonged conflict that could involve airstrikes, ground occupation, and significant casualties.

Hamas, a Palestinian Islamist militant group that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, is designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States, the European Union, and Israel. The group’s attacks on Israel have escalated tensions in an already volatile region.

One of the key concerns stemming from this latest attack is the potential involvement of Iran. Given Iran’s long-standing support for Hamas, there are suspicions that they may have had a hand in planning and approving the assault. While there is currently no hard evidence to support this theory, experts acknowledge that Iran’s role cannot be ruled out entirely.

The involvement of Iran would have broader implications and could potentially trigger a regional war. However, analysts suggest that for now, Iran appears to be avoiding direct confrontation with Israel. Other factors, such as the capabilities of Hezbollah, a Shiite Muslim political party and militant group based in Lebanon, also come into play. Although Hezbollah is more militarily capable than Hamas, their lack of involvement in the recent attacks indicates that Iran may not be seeking a broader fight with Israel at this time.

The escalation of tensions in the Middle East could have significant implications for efforts to normalize relations between Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, and Israel. Hamas has explicitly stated that these attacks serve as a message to Arab countries looking to establish ties with Israel. It remains to be seen how these recent events will impact the ongoing efforts towards normalization.

