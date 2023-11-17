Iran’s Supreme Leader Declares Political and Moral Support to Hamas Amidst Ongoing Conflict

In a recent meeting held in Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, delivered a significant message to Hamas regarding the ongoing conflict with Israel. Rather than directly engaging in the war, Iran expressed its commitment to providing political and moral support to the Palestinian group.

Khamenei’s statement came as a blow to Hamas, as Iran has been a longstanding supporter of the organization. However, the supreme leader criticized Hamas for not providing prior warning of the October 7 attacks, which raised concerns within the Iranian leadership. As a result, Iran decided against direct military intervention and instead opted to offer assistance from a political and moral standpoint.

The information regarding Iran’s decision was disclosed by anonymous Iranian and Hamas officials who were present at the meeting. During the discussion, Khamenei urged Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas, to suppress public calls within the group for Iran and its ally Hezbollah to fully engage in the conflict against Israel. This highlights the cautious approach adopted by Iran, preferring to avoid direct confrontation in order to maintain stability in the region.

Interestingly, even Hezbollah, Iran’s renowned proxy in Lebanon, was caught off guard by Hamas’s unexpected and devastating assault last month. The attack resulted in heavy Israeli casualties, with 1,200 reported deaths. According to sources close to the Lebanese group, fighters stationed in border villages, which were front lines in the 2006 war with Israel, were not on alert and required rapid mobilization.

While Iran’s decision not to directly enter the conflict may come as a surprise to some, it aligns with the country’s broader strategy of exerting influence in the region through political and ideological support. Instead of risking an escalation that could destabilize the Middle East further, Iran remains committed to assisting Hamas from behind the scenes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is political and moral support?

Political and moral support refers to assistance provided to a cause or organization through diplomatic means, ideological alignment, and rallying international support without directly engaging in military activities.

What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is a Lebanese militant group and political party founded in the 1980s. It is considered a proxy of Iran and has been involved in various conflicts in the region, including the ongoing tensions with Israel.

What was the 2006 war with Israel?

The 2006 war with Israel refers to the armed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. It lasted for 34 days and resulted in significant casualties and infrastructure damage on both sides.