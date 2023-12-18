Keir Starmer: Michelle Mone’s Involvement in Lords is Inappropriate

Baroness Michelle Mone’s membership in the House of Lords has come under scrutiny, with Keir Starmer expressing his concern. The Labour leader has condemned the peer’s admission of lying to the media about her connections to a PPE company as a “shocking disgrace.” PPE Medpro, the company in question, supplied the UK government with millions of pounds worth of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baroness Mone, who is married to the head of PPE Medpro, has acknowledged that she stands to benefit from the company’s profits. In an interview with the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, she made these admissions while on leave of absence from Parliament and being investigated by the House of Lords for not disclosing her interest in PPE Medpro. The National Crime Agency (NCA) is also conducting its own investigation into the company.

Keir Starmer believes that Baroness Mone should be removed from the House of Lords, and he holds the government accountable for the scandal. He has called for a statement in the House of Commons to address this issue, emphasizing that the government has “serious questions” to answer about their involvement in this matter.

While Energy Efficiency Minister Lord Callanan hopes that Baroness Mone will “see sense” and not return to the House of Lords, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has stated that the government is taking the situation “incredibly seriously” and pursuing legal action against PPE Medpro. However, due to an ongoing criminal investigation, Sunak declined to provide further comments.

PPE Medpro gained government contracts worth over £200 million through a “VIP lane” during the pandemic, which aimed to streamline the selection of suppliers. The government disclosed in November 2021 that Baroness Mone was the “source of referral” for PPE Medpro’s inclusion in the VIP lane. Despite delivering millions of unused gowns, the couple claims that they were fulfilling their contractual obligations.

The UK government is suing PPE Medpro for £122 million, plus additional costs, accusing the company of breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Baroness Mone and her husband, Doug Barrowman, have publicly apologized for denying their involvement in the deal for more than three years. They admitted that they and their children are beneficiaries of financial trusts where the profits are held.

Baroness Mone’s defense for not declaring her interest in PPE Medpro to the House of Lords is that she was advised by Cabinet Office officials that she only needed to disclose it to them. The couple believes they have been made scapegoats due to their high profile and success, claiming that the government’s management of PPE contracts was “shambolic.”

As the investigations continue, the truth behind Baroness Mone’s connections to PPE Medpro will be revealed. The consequences of this scandal may have far-reaching implications for not only her political career but also the government’s handling of PPE contracts during the pandemic.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)