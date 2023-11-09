Legendary Broadcaster Michael Parkinson Passes Away at 88

Legendary UK broadcaster and chat show host Michael Parkinson has passed away at the age of 88, his family confirmed. Known as the “king of the chat show,” Parkinson enjoyed a career spanning seven decades, making him a fixture on UK screens.

Throughout his illustrious career, Parkinson had the privilege of interviewing some of the world’s biggest stars. His show welcomed high-profile guests such as Muhammad Ali, Elton John, Madonna, Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise, and Robert De Niro. Parkinson’s ability to captivate audiences through his insightful questions and attentive listening made him a beloved figure in British television.

In 2013, Parkinson underwent radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer. However, he received the all-clear from doctors two years later, displaying his resilience and determination.

BBC Director General, Tim Davie, hailed Parkinson as a pioneer of the chat show format, stating that he had set the standard for presenters and shows that followed. Davie described him as an incredible broadcaster and journalist who would be greatly missed.

Born near Barnsley in 1935, Parkinson began his career as a journalist before transitioning to television in the 1960s. He gained prominence as a reporter and presenter on Twenty-Four Hours before securing his own chat show, simply titled “Parkinson.” The show first aired in 1971 and ran for 11 years, returning from 1998 to 2007.

Parkinson’s interviews were often groundbreaking, occasionally sparking controversy, and revealing profound truths about the stars of the day. He estimated that he had conducted around 2,000 interviews, including notable figures such as Sir Ian McKellen, Peter Sellers, Billy Connolly, George Michael, Tom Hanks, and David and Victoria Beckham.

In 2007, Parkinson bid farewell to his iconic show, receiving a tearful standing ovation from the audience. The following year, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his exceptional contributions to broadcasting.

Parkinson leaves behind his wife, Mary Parkinson, a British journalist and TV presenter, and three children.

The BBC has cleared its schedule to air a special tribute to Parkinson, showcasing the broadcaster’s remarkable career. Meanwhile, tributes from fans, colleagues, and industry professionals poured in on social media, highlighting the impact and legacy left by the legendary interviewer.