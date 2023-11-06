A Mother’s Heartache: Desperate Plea for the Release of Hostages in Gaza

The pain etched on Keren Shem’s face was unbearable as she watched the hostage video that revealed her missing daughter, Mia Shem, for the first time since her disappearance in October. The footage, released by Hamas, showcased one of the approximately 200 hostages being held by the militants in the Gaza Strip. Keren’s heart wrenched as she saw her daughter’s face, but her anguish only deepened when she noticed the gunshot wound on Mia’s shoulder. It was clear that Mia was being manipulated by her captors, forced to say the words they wanted her to say. In that moment, Keren was left with uncertainty about her daughter’s fate.

Accompanied by two of Mia’s brothers, Keren Shem pleaded for her daughter’s safe return at a news conference. The family, who has alternately spelled their name as Shem and Schem, shared their anguish and demanded that world leaders take action to bring back all the captives seized during the attack in Israel.

The release of the video coincided with mounting tensions in the region, with Israel considering a perilous ground invasion of Gaza and President Biden preparing to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The attacks by Hamas have already claimed the lives of at least 1,400 people in Israel and injured more than 4,120. Palestinian officials report that roughly 3,000 individuals in Gaza have been killed, with over 12,500 wounded.

Hamas, when questioned about the hostages, claimed that they face the same dangers and conditions as those living in Gaza. The militant group also asserted that some of the captives have been killed by Israeli strikes, although this claim remains unverified. The United Nations has condemned hostage-taking as a violation of international law and called for the immediate release of all prisoners. A senior Hamas official suggested that the hostages would be released at the appropriate time, once the conflict subsides.

French President Emmanuel Macron joined the chorus of voices demanding Mia’s immediate and unconditional release, labeling the video offensive. White House national security spokesman John Kirby also expressed skepticism about the video’s authenticity, deeming it more propaganda than proof of life.

While the exact timing of the video and Mia’s current situation could not be independently verified, Keren Shem found solace in it. She saw it as a glimmer of hope for her daughter, even in the midst of the undeniable need for medical attention among the other hostages. In the video, Mia can be seen receiving treatment for an arm injury and making a plea in Hebrew to be returned home.

Mia’s mother recounted the terrifying moments leading up to her daughter’s abduction. Mia had attended a music festival in southern Israel with a friend, hoping for a day of enjoyment. However, the festival quickly turned into a bloodbath, leaving hundreds dead and many others taken captive. Mia’s distressed text message to her mother, “They are shooting at us, come save us,” remains hauntingly unanswered. The fate of Mia’s friend also remains unknown.

In the face of an impending ground invasion into Gaza, Keren Shem urged world leaders to prioritize the safe return of all hostages and ensure they receive the medical care they so desperately need. Her plea was simple but heartfelt – she implored the leaders of the world to bring her baby home, unharmed and in the exact condition she saw on TV.

Keren Shem’s sleepless nights serve as a painful reminder of a mother’s love, a love that transcends borders and conflict. As the world watches, the hope remains that Mia and the other hostages will soon be reunited with their families, bringing an end to this devastating chapter in their lives.