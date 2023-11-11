Mexico’s Supreme Court Expands Abortion Access Nationwide

Mexico’s Supreme Court has made a groundbreaking decision to decriminalize abortion nationwide, marking a significant victory for women’s rights in the country. This landmark ruling extends Latin America’s growing trend of widening access to abortion.

The Supreme Court ruled that the existing national laws prohibiting abortion are unconstitutional and violate women’s rights. As a result, the court ordered the removal of abortion from the federal penal code. This means that the federal public health service and all federal health institutions will now be required to offer abortion to anyone who requests it.

The Information Group for Chosen Reproduction (GIRE) stated that “no woman or pregnant person, nor any health worker, will be able to be punished for abortion” following this ruling. However, it’s important to note that while the federal criminal penalties have been eliminated, approximately 20 Mexican states still criminalize abortion. Judges in these states will need to adhere to the Supreme Court’s decision, but further legal steps will be necessary to fully remove all penalties.

The news of the Supreme Court’s decision sparked celebrations on social media, with many individuals and organizations welcoming the ruling as a victory for Mexican women and a significant step towards gender equality. Lawmaker Olga Sánchez Cordero praised the ruling, highlighting its role in advancing a more just society that respects the rights of all individuals. She called on Mexico’s Congress to pass legislation in response to the court’s decision.

However, opponents of expanded abortion access, including Irma Barrientos from the Civil Association for the Rights of the Conceived, expressed their disagreement with the ruling. They vowed to continue fighting for what they believe is the right to life from the moment of conception. Barrientos pointed to the example of the United States, where the Supreme Court’s abortion decision was later reversed after 40 years.

The Supreme Court declared that the previous legal system that criminalized abortion in Mexican federal law was unconstitutional, as it violated the human rights of women and individuals with the ability to gestate.

This significant ruling comes two years after the court determined that abortion was not a crime in one northern state of Mexico. Since then, a slow process of decriminalization has been occurring state by state. Last week, Aguascalientes became the 12th state to drop criminal penalties for abortion. While this recent decision should make it easier for abortion rights activists to seek legalization state by state, it should be noted that state legislatures can also act independently to remove abortion penalties.

It is important to clarify that this ruling does not automatically grant immediate access to abortion for all Mexican women. Fernanda Díaz de León, a legal expert for the women’s rights group IPAS, explained that the ruling obligates federal agencies to provide care to patients. However, there may still be challenges, particularly in more conservative areas, where women may face obstacles in accessing abortion services. Nevertheless, this ruling represents a vital step forward in the ongoing fight for reproductive rights in Mexico.

