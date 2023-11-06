Claudia Sheinbaum Emerges as Front-Runner for 2024 Presidential Race in Mexico

Recent opinion polls indicate that former Mexico City Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, is leading the race to become the presidential nominee for the leftist ruling party in 2024. The polls, conducted by El Financiero and Parametria, consistently show Sheinbaum with a significant advantage over her closest competitor, former Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

The telephone survey conducted by El Financiero reveals that Sheinbaum enjoys 36% support, while Ebrard trails behind at 25%. These figures demonstrate a widening lead for Sheinbaum compared to previous polls. Similarly, the face-to-face survey by Parametria indicates that Sheinbaum holds 32% support, with Ebrard at 21%.

These findings emphasize Sheinbaum’s dominance in the race, as she consistently outperforms Ebrard across key measurements such as public recognition and support. According to the survey, 73% of respondents recognize Ebrard, while 67% recognize Sheinbaum. However, she outshines Ebrard in supplementary questions concerning honesty, closeness to the people, and favorability.

It is worth noting that Sheinbaum’s vast experience as a close ally of current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has contributed significantly to her popularity and recognition among voters. With Lopez Obrador unable to seek a second term due to legal restrictions, Sheinbaum emerges as a strong contender to continue his progressive agenda.

Given the high approval ratings of Lopez Obrador, which hover around 60%, the ruling party, MORENA, and its allies have a substantial advantage over the main opposition alliance. This advantage has been crucial in shaping the political landscape leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

As the nation eagerly awaits the official announcement of MORENA’s candidate, it is clear that Sheinbaum has positioned herself as a formidable front-runner. Her widespread support and alignment with Lopez Obrador’s vision for Mexico make her a compelling choice for the presidency. However, the ultimate determinant of her candidacy will be the preferences and perceptions of the Mexican people, as evidenced by the national polling conducted that weights preferred choice at 75%.