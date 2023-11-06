Mexican President Criticizes US Aid Priorities, Calls for Reevaluation of Allocation

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has voiced his disapproval of the United States’ financial support to Ukraine instead of directing more aid towards Latin American countries to aid in economic development. The president made these remarks during a high-level US-Mexico meeting held in Washington.

Rather than providing assistance to alleviate poverty in Latin America and the Caribbean, President Obrador highlighted the substantial allocation of funds for the war in Ukraine. He called for a reconsideration of this allocation, suggesting that some of the resources be redirected to for Latin America and the Caribbean to promote economic growth.

President Obrador also criticized what he referred to as the US’s interference in independent nations and urged for an end to blockades and harassment of sovereign countries. He argued that the current sanctions placed on countries such as Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Honduras have contributed to an increase in emigration from these nations.

Recent weeks have witnessed a surge in Venezuelan migrants traversing through Mexico with the goal of reaching the US border. These individuals cite worsening economic and political situations in their home country as the driving force behind their decision to undertake the arduous journey.

Experts have attributed the influx of migrants from Venezuela and Cuba to economic mismanagement and political instability. They note that inadequate policies and governance have resulted in deteriorating conditions that prompt citizens to seek better opportunities elsewhere.

The US-Mexico meeting, attended by key officials such as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Trade Representative Katherine Tai, primarily focused on trade and economic ties, as well as the fentanyl crisis affecting both nations. However, poverty in Latin America was not addressed extensively.

Secretary Blinken expressed optimism regarding the potential for North America to become the most competitive and productive region globally. He emphasized the importance of fostering an enabling environment for trade and investment, particularly in emerging sectors like electric vehicles and semiconductors.

In the coming week, Secretary Blinken will lead a US delegation to Mexico, accompanied by Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Discussions during the visit are expected to center around border security and migration, further underscoring the significance of these issues for both nations.