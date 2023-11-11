Poverty Rate Drops and Remittances Soar in Mexico: A New Outlook on the Country’s Economic Landscape

Mexico has recently witnessed a significant decline in its poverty rate, with figures dropping from 49.9% in 2018 to 43.5% in 2022, as reported by the country’s poverty analysis agency, Coneval. This improvement translates to 5.7 million fewer individuals living below the market basket threshold for essential necessities such as food and clothing.

While the exact cause of this reduction in poverty remains unclear, there are a few contributing factors that have likely played a role. One notable development is the increase in Mexico’s minimum wage, which has more than doubled since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assumed office in December 2018. In 2018, the minimum wage stood at approximately $4.50 per day, whereas it now provides purchasing power equivalent to about $12 per day, owing in part to the appreciation of the Mexican peso against the US dollar.

In addition to the wage increase, remittances sent by Mexicans working abroad have also experienced a remarkable growth. These remittances, which amounted to around $33.5 billion in 2018, have nearly doubled to an annual rate of about $60 billion in 2023 based on data from the first half of the year. Experts suggest that a significant portion of these remittances is directed towards supporting Mexico’s most economically disadvantaged families, serving as a means to help them sustain themselves.

However, not all aspects of the report were positive. The study revealed a slight rise in extreme poverty, defined as having inadequate income to purchase sufficient food, from 7% of the population in 2018 to 7.1% in 2022. This increase translates to a rise in extreme poverty cases from 8.7 million people in 2018 to 9.1 million in 2022, primarily due to the overall population growth.

In an effort to alleviate poverty, President López Obrador implemented various initiatives such as supplementary pension payments for individuals over 65 and scholarship or apprenticeship programs for young people. However, it remains uncertain whether these programs, which are not means-tested and are available to all who qualify regardless of income level, have specifically benefited the most economically vulnerable groups in Mexico.

Furthermore, the report unveiled a surprising surge in the number of individuals facing financial difficulties related to healthcare. This figure rose from 16.2% of the population in 2018 to 39.1% in 2022. The previous report published in 2020 suggested that this increase may be attributed to the extensive restructuring of the healthcare system under President López Obrador, along with the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The strain faced by government-run hospitals during the pandemic led many Mexicans to seek treatment at private healthcare facilities, further exacerbating financial burdens.

Persisting with a long-established trend, the northern regions of Mexico generally exhibited lower poverty rates, while the southern states of Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla, and Tlaxcala remained the most impoverished. Among these states, the first three have notably high Indigenous populations, pointing to the complex intertwining of historical, social, and economic factors.

FAQs

1. How has Mexico’s poverty rate changed in recent years?

Mexico’s poverty rate has declined from 49.9% in 2018 to 43.5% in 2022, resulting in 5.7 million fewer individuals living below the market basket threshold.

2. What factors have contributed to the reduction in poverty?

The increase in Mexico’s minimum wage, which has more than doubled since 2018, and the significant growth in remittances sent by Mexicans working abroad have been contributing factors to the decline in poverty.

3. Has extreme poverty also decreased?

While overall poverty rates have decreased, there has been a slight increase in extreme poverty, rising from 7% of the population in 2018 to 7.1% in 2022. This is largely due to population growth.

4. Have government initiatives effectively targeted the most economically vulnerable?

The impact of government initiatives, such as supplementary pension payments and scholarship programs, on the poorest Mexicans remains unclear as these programs are not means-tested and are available to all who qualify.

5. Why have healthcare-related money problems increased?

The report suggests that the surge in healthcare-related financial difficulties may be attributed to the restructuring of the healthcare system and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to increased reliance on private healthcare due to the strain on government-run hospitals.

6. Which regions in Mexico experience the highest poverty rates?

The southern states of Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Puebla, and Tlaxcala consistently exhibit higher poverty rates compared to the northern regions of Mexico. Notably, the first three states have significant Indigenous populations.