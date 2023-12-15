Mexico’s Maya Train: A Controversial Journey into the Future

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s ambitious infrastructure project, the Maya Train, sets off on a tumultuous journey into the future. Originally estimated to take 15 years for completion, the first section of the £16bn tourist and cargo train is set to open ahead of schedule, after just five years of construction. However, the project has been mired in controversy and raised a host of questions.

The government envisions the Maya Train as a catalyst for economic development in the country’s impoverished southeast region, acting as a vehicle for social justice. Supporters argue that the train will bring in more tourists and investment, benefiting local communities and helping to lift 1.1 million people out of poverty by 2030, according to estimates by the UN’s development office.

Nevertheless, critics contend that the project was pushed through without proper consideration for environmental impact or sufficient consultation with affected communities. The military and national security decrees were employed to expedite construction, disregarding court orders and public dissent. Ana Esther Ceceña, an economist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, raises concerns about the train’s potential disruption to local ways of life, emphasizing that progress should not come at the cost of bulldozing cultural heritage.

The first section of the track, from Campeche to Cancún, only represents a fraction of the entire circuit that will connect five states, showcasing Mexico’s rich archaeological treasures. However, the environmental consequences of the project have raised alarm bells. Non-governmental organizations have flagged the fragmentation of the Maya Forest, the second largest rainforest in Latin America, and its adverse impact on wildlife migration. There are also concerns about the strain on the subterranean cave system that provides drinking water to millions of inhabitants in the region.

The government has altered the route and constructed elevated platforms to address some of the criticisms. However, there are still concerns about the stability of the porous limestone ground that underlies the region. Aarón Hernández Siller, from the environmental NGO Cemda, compares the rushed approach of the Maya Train to China’s meticulous decade-long studies before building a similar train system. The potential risks of accidents and cave collapses remain contentious issues.

Furthermore, the militarization of the project has garnered criticism. The armed forces, in addition to their role in construction, patrol, and protection, are now tasked with operating the train. This militarization contradicts the progressive image of López Obrador’s government, leaving many skeptical about the intentions behind the Maya Train and other projects that have come under military control.

The Maya Train is just one part of a larger plan to transform the southeast region, which includes the construction of a new airport, an oil refinery, and an interoceanic corridor. While these investments have fueled short-term economic growth, questions remain regarding the long-term sustainability and equitable distribution of benefits.

As Mexico embarks on this ambitious journey toward economic development, it is crucial to strike a balance between progress and preservation. Respecting the region’s history, customs, and ways of life should be at the forefront of any transformative endeavor. Only then can true social justice be achieved for the people of southeastern Mexico.

