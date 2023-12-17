Mexico’s Maya Train: A Controversial Endeavor

Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train rail project, designed to connect beach resorts and archaeological sites, has opened partially to the general public. However, the project has been plagued by significant delays and cost overruns. Passengers eagerly awaiting the train’s departure from Cancun experienced hours-long delays due to train reconfiguration, leaving them frustrated and restless. The project’s officials offered apologies for the disruptions but failed to alleviate their concerns.

Similarly, the train running in the opposite direction from Campeche faced significant delays as only one side of the planned double rail line was completed. This setback resulted in travel times exceeding estimates, with the 290-mile journey from Campeche to Cancun estimated to take approximately 5 1/2 hours.

Furthermore, the project’s costs have skyrocketed from the initial estimate of $8.5 billion to a staggering $28 billion. The financial overruns have raised concerns about the project’s feasibility and its ability to cover both construction expenses and operational costs.

While President Andrés Manuel López Obrador celebrated the inauguration of the 290-mile stretch between Campeche and Cancun, indicating that the remaining portion of the line would be completed by the end of February, the reality remains stark. Thus far, only a single line of the planned double-track has been finished, necessitating trains to wait for each other to pass.

Despite these challenges, the Cancun-Merida route remains the most popular, with a first-class train ticket costing approximately $68. However, given the availability of first-class buses covering the same route in a similar time frame and at a lower cost of approximately $58, doubts surround the Maya Train’s appeal to potential tourists and its ability to generate sufficient revenue.

The ecological impact of the project has also drawn criticism. The train’s construction traverses environmentally sensitive areas, including jungle spaces and relic-filled cave systems. Environmentalists and archaeologists have voiced concerns regarding the destruction of ancient cave systems harboring some of the oldest human remains in North America. The region’s complex limestone geology, with an intricate network of caves and underground rivers, highlights the risks associated with the project.

Opposition groups, such as SELVAME, have strongly voiced their objections to the Maya Train project. They argue that the train’s primary purpose should be to facilitate transportation for residents, which it fails to deliver effectively. Moreover, they accuse the project of neglecting in-depth feasibility studies and disregarding environmental considerations, such as the negative impact on cenotes (sinkhole lakes) and underground rivers.

President López Obrador’s administration has encountered criticism for bypassing the customary permitting processes, public reporting, and environmental impact assessments in an attempt to expedite the project. The government deemed the project to be of national interest and crucial for national security, leading to an issued decree that grants automatic approval for public works projects falling under these categories.

It remains to be seen how the remaining two-thirds of the Maya Train project will unfold and overcome the challenges it currently faces. The financial burden, logistical complexities, and ecological concerns demand careful consideration and a comprehensive approach moving forward.