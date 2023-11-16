Mexico’s First Openly Non-Binary Magistrate Found Deceased at Residence

In a tragic turn of events, Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate and a well-known LGBTQ+ activist, Jesús Ociel Baena, has been discovered deceased at their home in the central state of Aguascalientes. Baena, who identified with they/them pronouns, was widely celebrated throughout Latin America for their tireless efforts in advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of Baena’s death, leaving the circumstances surrounding the tragedy shrouded in uncertainty. While it remains unclear whether the incident was a homicide or an accident, human rights activists have expressed concerns about the potential dismissive treatment of Baena’s murder due to their gender identity. In light of this, they urge for a thorough investigation to determine the true cause of Baena’s untimely demise.

Alejandro Brito, the director of the LGBTQ+ rights organization Letra S, emphasized the significance of Baena’s visibility on social media and how it made them vulnerable to targeted threats and hate speech. It is crucial for authorities to acknowledge this context while conducting their investigation. Baena’s relentless efforts in breaking through societal barriers have undoubtedly put them on the radar of those who oppose progress in acceptance and inclusion.

Baena’s presence as an LGBTQ+ trailblazer in a country where queer communities often face violence made them a prominent figure. Tragically, they also received death threats prior to their passing, underscoring the volatility and danger faced by those who champion LGBTQ+ rights. The untimely loss of Baena has raised concerns among activists about the potential escalation of violence against queer communities, as hate crimes are often intended to instill fear among marginalized groups.

In October 2022, Baena made history with their appointment as a magistrate on the Aguascalientes state electoral tribunal. In an inspiring moment, Baena was sworn in while proudly displaying the rainbow LGBTQ+ flag, capturing the attention and hope of countless individuals. Their courage and determination paved the way for increased visibility and representation within the non-binary community.

While Mexico has seen progress in reducing anti-LGBTQ+ violence over the years, there has been a recent rise in such incidents. In 2019 alone, at least 117 lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals were tragically killed in the country, with many of these cases involving gruesome acts of violence. This distressing statistic underscores the urgent need for continued efforts in combating bigotry and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ individuals in Mexico.

As a tribute to Baena’s legacy, LGBTQ+ activists have organized vigils and demonstrations in Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Monterrey, and other major cities. These gatherings serve as a collective expression of mourning, as well as a powerful reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and acceptance.

The passing of Jesús Ociel Baena is a devastating loss to the LGBTQ+ community and the pursuit of equal rights in Mexico. Prominent figures within the nation, including former chief justice of the supreme court Arturo Zaldívar, deeply grieve the absence of Baena’s influential voice. Their unwavering commitment to equality and justice will continue to inspire future generations to carry on the fight.