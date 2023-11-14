Mexico’s LGBTQ Activist Found Dead, Prompting Investigation

In a shocking incident, Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo, Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate and a prominent LGBTQ activist, was discovered dead at their home in the central state of Aguascalientes. The lifeless body of Baena’s romantic partner was also found at the same location. Authorities in Aguascalientes, situated around 500 kilometers northwest of the capital city, reported the incident.

While the cause of death is currently unknown, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez stated that investigations will be carried out to determine the circumstances leading to this tragic event. Aguascalientes’ Attorney General, Jesús Figueroa, noted that as of now, there is no evidence of foul play.

Preliminary findings from the prosecutor’s office indicate that there were no traces of blood outside the crime scene and no damage was observed in the accessways to the home. They also stated that there is no sign of a third person being involved. The office did mention that “one of the lifeless bodies found was holding a cutting instrument.”

Given Baena’s identification as a non-binary person, Figueroa stated that the investigation will be approached from a gender perspective. However, there is currently no mention of a potential link between the deaths and a hate crime.

Baena’s role as a member of the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes’ Electoral Tribunal distinguished them as the first non-binary magistrate in Latin America. In an interview with CNN en Español last year, Baena expressed pride in achieving this milestone, highlighting the years of dedicated work in advancing LGBTQ rights.

This tragic incident sheds light on the ongoing challenges faced by LGBTQ+ activists and gender minorities in Latin America. Despite significant progress in the fight for marriage equality, the community continues to endure high levels of violence and discrimination perpetrated by social and religious conservatives.

Mexico recently made a significant stride toward equality by legalizing same-sex marriage across all 32 states. Tamaulipas, the last state to authorize such unions, voted in favor of marriage equality in 2022. To further indicate the progress, Mexico’s Guadalajara city co-hosted the Gay Games this month alongside Hong Kong. The event represented a significant milestone as it marked the first time both continents hosted a gender-inclusive sporting event, albeit facing opposition from conservative politicians.

FAQ:

1. Who was Baena?

– Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo was Mexico’s first openly non-binary magistrate and a prominent LGBTQ activist.

2. Where were Baena and their partner found dead?

– They were found dead at their home in the central state of Aguascalientes, Mexico.

3. What is the cause of death?

– The cause of death is currently unknown and under investigation.

4. Is there evidence of foul play?

– For the moment, authorities have not found any evidence of foul play in the deaths.

5. Was Baena’s identification as non-binary considered in the investigation?

– Yes, the case is being investigated from a gender perspective due to Baena identifying as non-binary.

Sources:

– CNN: https://www.cnn.com/