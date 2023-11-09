Xóchitl Gálvez Emerges as Leading Female Candidate for Mexico’s Presidency

Senator Xóchitl Gálvez has been chosen as the opposition coalition’s candidate for the upcoming presidential elections in Mexico. With the primary race led by former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, the de-facto nomination of Gálvez suggests that Mexico might see its first-ever woman president. Gálvez’s rise from a street-food salesgirl to a tech entrepreneur and senator reflects her determination and unique background.

Gálvez, who caucuses with the conservative National Action Party but is not a member, exudes a folksy and plain-spoken style similar to that of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. While Gálvez faces an uphill battle against López Obrador’s Morena party, which currently holds Congress and governs most states in Mexico, her selection as the opposition coalition’s candidate adds an interesting dynamic to the race.

The Broad Front for Mexico coalition, representing a diverse range of political forces, initially planned to hold a public vote to determine its candidate. However, the cancellation of the vote came after Gálvez emerged as the clear favorite, causing the only other remaining contender to essentially drop out of the race.

As Gálvez prepares to face off against the nominees from Morena, including front-runner Claudia Sheinbaum and Marcelo Ebrard, she must overcome not only López Obrador’s popularity but also his willingness to utilize his presidency to campaign against her. Accusations of insider dealing in government contracts have been levied against Gálvez by the current president, leading her to defend herself and highlight the fact that López Obrador’s own administration has previously contracted services from her companies.

In addition to the challenges posed by López Obrador, Gálvez also faces hurdles within her own coalition, which consists of conservative, centrist, and progressive forces united by their opposition to López Obrador’s policies. As the race intensifies, Gálvez’s background and unique style, shaped by her humble beginnings and free-spirited approach to politics, may resonate with voters seeking a fresh perspective.

The upcoming election presents López Obrador with an opportunity to demonstrate the longevity of his political movement. Whomever succeeds him will inherit the challenges of combating violence, drug cartels, and migration along the border with the United States. Xóchitl Gálvez’s emergence as a leading female candidate for Mexico’s presidency reflects the shifting political landscape and the potential for historic change in the country’s leadership.