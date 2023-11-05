Mexico’s New Army-Run Airline Takes Flight with Unique Approach

Mexico is preparing for the launch of its army-run airline in September, signaling a distinct departure from traditional carriers. While the country’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has entrusted the military with various sectors— including trains, law enforcement, tourism, and infrastructure projects—the unique twist with the new airline is that flight attendants won’t be soldiers.

The Defense Department of Mexico has partnered with Boeing, leasing ten Boeing 737-800 jets for the airline. Boeing will facilitate not only the aircraft but also provide the necessary pilots and cabin crew. This deviation from having soldiers as flight attendants ensures a more comfortable flying experience, without the demand to “fasten your seatbelt, and that’s an order!”

Mexicana, the aptly named airline after a former state-owned carrier that ceased operations in 2010, will focus on connecting Mexico City with various large and mid-sized Mexican cities. Additionally, it aims to serve popular tourist destinations like Cancun. The airline plans to establish approximately 20 routes, some of which currently have limited air service availability.

One of President López Obrador’s primary objectives for Mexicana is to provide competitive ticket prices. The government aims to keep prices 18% to 20% below those offered by private competitors. However, profitability remains uncertain. If the airline fails to turn a profit, it may rely on government subsidies to sustain operations.

The decision to establish Mexicana airline highlights the president’s preference for state-owned enterprises while simultaneously demonstrating his reliance on the armed forces. López Obrador perceives the military as an honest institution that acts as a safeguard against corruption. The military’s involvement in the airline industry aligns with other initiatives such as the Felipe Angeles airport and the upcoming Tulum airport, both predominantly managed by the armed forces.

In addition to bolstering activity at the underutilized Felipe Angeles airport, the army-run Mexicana airline is expected to serve as a vital component of the president’s Maya Train tourism project. The military is overseeing the construction of the train line, connecting popular beach resorts and archaeological sites across the Yucatan Peninsula.

By venturing into the aviation sector, the Mexican military is entering unfamiliar territory. To navigate this new industry, a subsidiary of the army has been created to oversee the operations of Mexicana.

President López Obrador envisions Mexicana fulfilling the role that state-owned carriers have historically played, serving provincial airports and facilitating travel on routes that are not considered lucrative by commercial airlines. However, potential conflicts may arise as current regulations prohibit airlines from operating Mexican airports or vice versa.

In summary, Mexico’s army-run airline, Mexicana, is taking flight in September with a distinctive approach to air travel. By partnering with Boeing and utilizing civilian flight crews instead of soldiers, the airline aims to provide an enhanced experience for passengers. While profitability remains uncertain, Mexicana aligns with President López Obrador’s vision for state-owned entities and leverages the military’s involvement in various sectors of the country’s infrastructure. The airline is set to play a vital role in connecting Mexico City, mid-sized cities, and popular tourist destinations, while supporting the president’s ambitious Maya Train tourism project.