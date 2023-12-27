The Rise of Mexico’s Army-Run Airline: A New Era of Transportation

Mexico’s aviation industry witnessed a historic moment as the first flight of Mexicana airlines, the country’s new army-run airline, took off from Mexico City and headed towards the breathtaking Caribbean resort of Tulum. This development further underscores President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s emphasis on the significant role played by Mexico’s armed forces. Under the military-run holding company, Mexicana operates a diverse range of businesses, including airports, hotels, trains, customs services, and tourist parks.

While it is not common to see military-run airlines globally, a handful of countries like Cuba, Sri Lanka, Argentina, and Colombia have similar ventures. However, these carriers largely operate with a limited number of propeller planes, primarily serving remote domestic routes that are often underserved.

Mexicana airlines, on the other hand, aims to cater to tourists by offering flights from Mexican cities to popular resorts such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Zihuatanejo, Acapulco, and Mazatlan. The carrier’s competitive edge lies in its pricing strategy. In fact, the initial 425 tickets sold for the Mexico City to Tulum route boasted prices as low as $92, claimed to be around one-third cheaper than those offered by commercial airlines.

Notably, Mexicana’s inaugural flight encountered a minor setback as Flight MXA 1788 had to be rerouted to the colonial city of Merida due to adverse weather conditions in Tulum. However, after a brief delay, the flight successfully reached Tulum approximately five hours after it initially departed from Mexico City, twice the usual travel time. To alleviate any concerns, it is important to note that the cabin crew onboard the Mexicana flight appeared to be civilians. In Mexico, the air force operates as a branch of the army.

Gen. Luís Cresencio Sandoval revealed that Mexicana commenced operations with three Boeing jets and two leased Embraer planes. The airline has plans to lease or acquire an additional five jets in early 2024. President López Obrador hailed the takeoff of the first Boeing 737-800 jet as a “historic event” and a “new stage,” symbolizing the resurgence of the previously privatized and subsequently bankrupted Mexicana airline, which ceased operations in 2010.

The formation of Mexicana represents a unique blend of President López Obrador’s confidence in the military’s integrity and patriotism, as well as his longing for the state-controlled companies that once dominated Mexico’s economy until the 1980s when privatization efforts were introduced. The president strongly critiques the privatizations as a deceitful maneuver that led to inefficiency and poor service.

Historically, state-run companies in Mexico bore the brunt of criticism due to inefficiencies, corruption, political interference, and substandard service. For example, opposition newspapers often faced adversity as the state-run paper distribution company denied them access to newsprint. The national telephone company’s ownership by the government resulted in severe delays for customers awaiting phone line installations, who were also required to purchase shares in the company to secure eventual service. These problems were quickly resolved following privatization in 1990.

While the current administration acknowledges the impossibility of fully reinstating state-controlled companies, it views the revival of similar ventures on a smaller scale as a significant step towards reclaiming Mexico’s economy and embracing a more collective approach. As the first Mexicana flight departed, the air traffic controller at Mexico City’s Felipe Angeles airport hailed it as a momentous endeavor that will leave a lasting legacy.

Furthermore, President López Obrador has entrusted the military with numerous infrastructure projects and granted them a prominent role in domestic law enforcement. The army has been instrumental in constructing both the Felipe Angeles airport and the Tulum airport. Notably, the army-run Mexicana airline is anticipated to stimulate traffic at the underutilized Felipe Angeles airport while also integrating seamlessly with the president’s ambitious Maya Train tourism project. The military is responsible for the construction of this train line, connecting captivating beach resorts and archaeological sites on the Yucatan Peninsula.

Despite lacking experience in managing commercial flights, the army has established a subsidiary to spearhead the operations of Mexicana airlines, embracing this new era of transportation and further strengthening its influence in Mexico’s aviation landscape.

