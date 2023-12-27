New Army-Run Airline in Mexico Revolutionizes Tourism Industry

Mexico City witnessed a significant development in the airline industry as the country’s army-run airline, Mexicana, successfully took its inaugural flight to the stunning resort of Tulum. This historic event, marking the return of the formerly government-run airline Mexicana, highlights President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s commitment to the armed forces and his vision of revitalizing state-run companies.

Under the leadership of General Luís Cresencio Sandoval, Mexico’s defense secretary, Mexicana is set to revolutionize the tourism industry by providing affordable flights to popular destinations such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Zihuatanejo, Acapulco, and Mazatlan. The airline aims to compete on price, with initial ticket prices offering a significant discount compared to commercial airlines.

Despite encountering a minor setback during its first flight, Mexicana remains determined to enhance accessibility by also targeting 16 small regional airports that currently have limited or no flight services. Passengers can rest assured that their in-flight experience will be managed by civilian cabin crew members, fostering a sense of comfort and familiarity.

López Obrador’s decision to involve the military in the operation of Mexicana stems from his belief in their integrity and patriotism. By entrusting this task to the army, the president aims to revive Mexico’s economy by emulating the successes of state-run companies that dominated various sectors until the 1980s.

The privatization of these companies, carried out due to financial constraints faced by the government at the time, was met with mixed results. While corruption, inefficiency, and political control plagued the state-run companies, López Obrador nostalgically recalls the days when industries such as oil, gas, electricity, mining, airlines, and telephone services were solely government-operated.

Recognizing that a complete return to that era is unfeasible, the current administration seeks to recreate a more collectivist approach on a smaller scale. This commitment to revitalize Mexico’s economy stands as the legacy that López Obrador hopes to leave behind.

In addition to its airline venture, the military has also been entrusted with major infrastructure projects and law enforcement duties. Notably, the army’s involvement in the construction of both Felipe Angeles airport and the Tulum airport showcases their capacity to undertake key national developments.

By establishing Mexicana, the army seeks to amplify traffic at the underutilized Felipe Angeles airport and simultaneously support President López Obrador’s ambitious Maya Train tourism project. With the army spearheading both the train line’s construction and the airline’s operations, seamless connectivity between beach resorts and archaeological sites on the Yucatan Peninsula is within reach.

While the military’s lack of experience in commercial flights poses a potential challenge, Mexicana has proactively established a subsidiary to manage and oversee the airline’s operations. This demonstrates the army’s commitment to ensuring the airline’s success and providing a reliable and enjoyable travel experience to passengers.

With Mexicana’s unique position in the market, the future of tourism in Mexico is poised to undergo significant transformation. By combining competitive pricing, accessibility to untapped regional airports, and seamless coordination with the Maya Train, Mexicana is set to become an integral part of Mexico’s tourism industry, leaving a profound impact on the country’s economy.

